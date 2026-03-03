Giant and Liv Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship of Life Time Grand Prix

Partnership Elevates Brand Presence Across Premier Endurance Events, Retail, and Health & Fitness Channels

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant and Liv announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Life Time Grand Prix, aligning the brands with one of North America's most high-profile and fast-growing off-road endurance race series. This strategic partnership extends far beyond the racecourse, activating across Life Time's robust national portfolio of iconic events, athletic country club destinations, and holistic wellness offerings.

As official bicycle sponsors of the Life Time Grand Prix, Giant and Liv will have a significant presence at all six races starting in 2026. The sponsorship also extends into Life Time's broader event portfolio and athletic country club locations, creating year-round opportunities to connect with performance-minded athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

"This partnership connects Giant and Liv to an audience that's not only passionate about racing but deeply engaged in an all-encompassing lifestyle of health, fitness, and exploration," said Reuben Hernandez, Head of Marketing and Retail for Giant Group USA.

"The momentum behind the Life Time Grand Prix continues to accelerate, and welcoming Giant and Liv into the series reinforces the caliber of brands aligning with this platform. Together, we're elevating the race-day experience while strengthening the broader cycling community through retail integration, athlete storytelling, and meaningful consumer engagement," said Kimo Seymour, President of Life Time Events.

The partnership will include in-market support for key Giant and Liv retail partners near each event venue, including demo rides, athlete meetups, and store-driven community activations. Through Life Time's national footprint and experiential expertise, Giant and Liv plan to deliver unique programs that bridge the gap between race day and everyday riding.

"Each stop on the Grand Prix creates a unique opportunity to celebrate our retail partners and bring new riders into the Giant and Liv community," said Hernandez. "We're equipping retailers with tools, assets, and product experiences designed to elevate their visibility and help them engage more directly with this passionate consumer base."

Beyond the race series, Giant and Liv will activate across Life Time's premier event portfolio and flagship athletic country clubs, integrating bicycles and brand experiences into broader wellness programming. From in-club cycling studio placements, athlete clinics, and youth-based cycling programs, the brands will meet active consumers where they live, train, and recover. The 2026 season will feature a deepening field of elite men and women competing for equal pay, and Giant and Liv will continue to support multiple sponsored athletes competing in the series.

