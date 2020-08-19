Giant Announces New Store Opening in Fairfax County, VA

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new store at 9400 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax Circle, Fairfax, VA 22031. Doors will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 21 welcoming shoppers into the 53,000-square foot store that was designed to address the way consumers are shopping by expanding popular departments, providing more amenities and offering an overall convenient experience that helps shoppers find the products they love and also discover new and exciting offerings. This new location will create 180 new jobs for the local community.

Giant continues to roll out this new and improved store décor and layout format and is committed to offering exciting upgrades including expanded prepared food, meat and seafood service counters, a larger natural and organic department and selection, and a fresh cut fruit station and juice bar. The location will also be home to a full-service Starbucks with café seating, a beer/wine shop, a full-service floral shop, and a PNC bank.

"Giant has had a presence in the Fairfax area since 1954 and we are excited to bring shoppers an additional location to better serve the growing needs of the community," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "With these added features and amenities, this store can serve as a one-stop-shop, making it easier and more convenient than ever for our shoppers to enjoy high-quality offerings. From produce to seafood to beverage, and so much more, every department of this location is designed with the shopper in mind."

The new Fairfax location will also support some of Giant's innovative services including Giant's Pickup service. Shoppers simply place their grocery orders through Giant's newly integrated eCommerce shopping experience on GiantFood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and in-store associates will hand-select, pack and deliver orders right to shoppers' cars. On the new GiantFood.com, customers can also choose to use Giant Delivers and schedule the delivery right to their homes.

Furthering Giant's mission to bring access to and education around healthy food choices, shoppers can view Guiding Stars nutritional value ratings on item shelf tags throughout the store, taking the guesswork out of reading nutrition labels. Shoppers at the new store also have access to Giant's team of licensed in-store nutritionists for free online and phone consultations as well as online nutrition classes and webinars. To sign up for a class or contact Giant's nutritionists, view giantfood.com/nutrition.

The new Fairfax Circle location was constructed to be energy efficient with LED lighting throughout the store and additional doors and refrigerators throughout deli, dairy and produce sections to keep items fresh and cold while also conserving energy.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 155 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

