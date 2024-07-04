Giant Biogene Launches New Brand Vpro Featuring Vlock 4D Recombinant Collagen for Cellular Anti-Aging

HANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Biogene, Global Leader in Recombinant Collagen[1] announced the launch of its latest super premium skincare line, Vpro, specifically designed to address advanced anti-wrinkle, firming, and lifting needs. Vpro combines Vlock 4D recombinant collagen with Bosein and polypeptide to deliver holistic, multi-dimensional skin rejuvenation.

Renowned for its pioneering work in recombinant collagen[1], Giant Biogene continues to lead in developing cutting-edge solutions that address the cosmetic industry's complex challenges. Their latest product line VPro, integrates their most recent breakthrough, Vlock 4D recombinant collagen, signaling a notable advance in collagen-based anti-aging treatments.

A recent study from Giant Biogene's R&D facility outlines Vlock 4D recombinant collagen's three primary advantages:

1. Replenishing cellular energy and stimulating cell vitality at the core

ATP, crucial for cell survival, acts as the cellular energy center[2]. The relative fluorescence intensity of the mitochondrial membrane potential in human fibroblasts is 313.92% at the tested concentration of the Vlock 4D recombinant collagen[3].

2. Promoting the growth of nine types of collagen and various intercellular matrices

The assay results for Vlock 4D recombinant collagen raw material demonstrated enhanced gene expression of collagen types I, III, IV, V, VI, VII, XIII, XVI, and XVII compared to the control group. Notably, the gene expression of collagen type III increased by 276.46%[3]. Additionally, the recombinant collagen significantly boosts the gene expression of Filaggrin (FLG), Loricrin (LOR) and tight junction protein ZO-1[3].

3. Enabling effective transdermal absorption and rapid penetration into the dermal layer

Employing Vlock 4D recombinant collagen as a test sample, the transdermal absorption test demonstrated successful penetration from the epidermis to the dermis at 8 and 24 hours. Supported by Giant Biogene's patented transdermal technology[4], these results provide a robust foundation for the transdermal absorption of collagen.

Proven results: Increased dermal density and enhanced collagen strength

In a study involving thirty-one subjects, the use of a product containing Vlock 4D recombinant collagen over four consecutive weeks demonstrated a significant increase in dermal density when compared to the pre-use period. Measurements taken after 15 minutes, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks showed continuous improvement, with the dermal density increase at 4 weeks reaching 20.3%, indicating a substantial enhancement in collagen strength[5]. These experimental results validate the effectiveness of products containing Vlock 4D recombinant collagen.

1. Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited, based on 2023 revenue. Recombinant collagen companies are defined as those capable of independently developing, producing, and selling recombinant collagen raw materials, or using their own recombinant collagen as the primary raw material to produce and sell end products. Recombinant collagen is created using recombinant DNA technology, which involves the genetic manipulation and/or modification of genes that encode required human collagen proteins. The process uses plasmids or viral vectors to introduce target genes into appropriate host cells (such as bacteria, yeast, or other eukaryotic cells), which are then expressed and translated into collagen or collagen-like peptides. The final product is prepared through extraction and purification, and includes recombinant human collagen, recombinant human-like collagen, and recombinant collagen-like proteins. Research completed in March 2024.

2. Recombinant collagen companies are defined as those capable of independently developing, producing, and selling recombinant collagen raw materials, or using their own recombinant collagen as the primary raw material to produce and sell end products. Recombinant collagen is created using recombinant DNA technology, which involves the genetic manipulation and/or modification of genes that encode required human collagen proteins. The process uses plasmids or viral vectors to introduce target genes into appropriate host cells (such as bacteria, yeast, or other eukaryotic cells), which are then expressed and translated into collagen or collagen-like peptides. The final product is prepared through extraction and purification processes, and includes recombinant human collagen, recombinant humanized collagen, and recombinant collagen-like proteins. Research completed in March 2024, Du Cijie, Chen Baodan, Wang Mengfei, Guo Jingyi, Liu Xingguo. Mitochondria and Cell Fate Regulation. Chinese Journal of Cell Biology, 2024, 46 (01): 79-89.

3. Derived from the results of Vlock 4D recombinant collagen raw material testing by an authoritative third-party professional testing organization

4. Patent numbers: ZL 202210102466.7, ZL 202210100932.8

5. Data from a third-party efficacy testing organization; involving 31 women aged 36 to 50 years who used the product for 28 days. Note: Experimental data is for reference only, and actual effects may vary individually

SOURCE Hangzhou Giant Biogene Technology Co.，Ltd