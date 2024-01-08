The campaign brings new life to the legacy brand and emphasizes the grocer's history and foundational role in the DMV.

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food , the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today launched its 2024 brand campaign, This is Home. Leveraging the emotive power of spoken-word poetry, This is Home highlights the grocer's role as the heartbeat of the community while celebrating culture, value, and a sense of belonging.

Giant Celebrates Community, Culture, and Spoken Word in New Brand Spot, This is Home.

"We view our 165 locations as 165 communities that we are serving, each with a unique set of people, places, backgrounds, and identities that are intricately woven into a distinct haven of pride and joy," said Kate Kowalzik, Giant Food's Director of Brand Management and Creative. "We wanted each of these communities to feel connected, represented, and celebrated in the creative."

The core 60-second spot emphasizes Giant's unique roots in DC, Maryland, Virginia (the DMV), and Delaware. Opening its doors in 1936 on Georgia, Ave. in Washington, DC, Giant has been part of the fabric of the communities it serves for 88 years. This is Home is an anthem that anyone living in this region can relate to. With callouts to Millville, McLean, Baltimore, and D.C. and visuals of Graffiti Alley, the Glen Echo Park Carousel, Old Town Alexandria, and the National Mall This is Home celebrates the diverse communities throughout the DMV and Delaware.

Giant sought out relationships with local spoken word poets, who not only starred in the final spot but also created 30-second testimonials about the role Giant plays in their life and community. In addition to the testimonials, that are set to be unveiled throughout Q1, Giant will continue to partner with local spoken-word artists and community representatives to bring the campaign to life through a variety of mediums including social media.

"When we had the initial idea for this campaign, I don't think we even realized how deeply it would connect to the communities Giant serves," said Heart & Soul Marketing's Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Matt Moore. "We had the privilege of working with amazing local artists, seeing and experiencing the DMV first-hand, all to help bring Giant's communities to life in a powerful new way. This pushed our team and our client to new heights through deep strategic and creative discussions, and we are so excited to see it go live."

Creative from the locally focused campaign will appear across broadcast TV and CTV throughout the DMV and Delaware, with extensions across radio, social media, out-of-home, and in-store. View This is Home HERE.

To learn more about Giant and the This is Home campaign head to giantfood.com .

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 29 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com .

About Heart & Soul Marketing

Heart & Soul Marketing, founded in October 2020, is an independent brand strategy and creative agency designed to infuse today's modern-day brands with energy, drive human connections and generate disruptive growth for its client partners. Since its doors opened, H&S has quickly become one of the most awarded and recognized agencies in the Southwest, winning national awards (REGGIES) for Challenger Brand Marketing and (SHORTY) for work across social media and influencer marketing. To learn more visit gotheartandsoul.com .

