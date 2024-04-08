Giant-Cell Arteritis Market to Showcase Positive Growth at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The growth of the giant-cell arteritis market is expected to be mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, and others.

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, giant-cell arteritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for giant-cell arteritis reached USD 960 million in 2023 across the 7MM.

in 2023 across the 7MM. In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest market size, with nearly 65% of the market share of the giant-cell arteritis market as compared to EU4, the UK, and Japan in 2023.

accounted for the highest market size, with nearly of the market share of the giant-cell arteritis market as compared to EU4, the UK, and in 2023. As per DelveInsight's analysis, it was observed that across the 7MM, patients in the age segment >80 years accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of giant-cell arteritis in 2023.

accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of giant-cell arteritis in 2023. Leading giant-cell arteritis companies such as AbbVie, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, and others are developing novel giant-cell arteritis drugs that can be available in the giant-cell arteritis market in the coming years.

The promising giant-cell arteritis therapies in the pipeline include RINVOQ (upadacitinib), COSENTYX (secukinumab), Mavrilimumab, TREMFYA (guselkumab), and others

Giant-Cell Arteritis Overview

Giant-cell arteritis falls under the category of large-vessel vasculitis, although it also affects medium and small arteries, notably the superficial temporal artery, which is why it's often called temporal arteritis. The condition primarily impacts arteries such as the ophthalmic, occipital, vertebral, posterior ciliary, and proximal vertebral arteries. Additionally, medium to large vessels like the aorta, carotid, subclavian, and iliac arteries can also be involved. The cause of giant-cell arteritis is quite intricate and is still under extensive research, with genetic and environmental factors, such as infections, believed to play significant roles.

Since 1990, diagnosing giant-cell arteritis has relied on meeting at least 3 out of 5 criteria set by the American College of Rheumatology. These criteria include the onset of symptoms at 50 years of age or older, new localized headache, tenderness or decreased pulse in the temporal artery, an elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) of 50 mm/h or more, and the presence of mononuclear cell infiltrates or granulomatous inflammation with multinucleate giant cells in temporal artery biopsies (TAB).

Giant-Cell Arteritis Epidemiology Segmentation

In 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest giant-cell arteritis diagnosed prevalent cases, which is ~55% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of giant-cell arteritis in 2023. Moreover, in the US, among the subtype-specific cases of giant-cell arteritis, classic cranial giant-cell arteritis cases were highest followed by extra-cranial GCA (large-vessel GCA) cases in 2023.

The giant-cell arteritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Giant-Cell Arteritis

Total Subtype-specific Cases of Giant-Cell Arteritis

Total Age group-specific Cases of Giant-Cell Arteritis

Total Clinical Manifestation-specific Cases of Giant-Cell Arteritis

Total Treated Cases of Giant-Cell Arteritis

Giant-Cell Arteritis Treatment Market

The primary aim of treating GCA is to prevent permanent loss of vision and to control the inflammation of the blood vessels, which can lead to tissue damage. If a doctor suspects GCA in a patient, treatment should commence promptly, even without confirmed test results. Corticosteroids are the primary treatment for temporal arteritis, and the doctor might prescribe oral corticosteroids right away, even on suspicion before test results are available. Prednisone, the most frequently used corticosteroid, has been shown to be effective in preventing vision loss. Typically, the response to prednisone is quite rapid, with improvements in inflammation markers in the blood often seen within 2-4 weeks.

In the treatment of GCA, physicians might recommend a high dosage of corticosteroids ranging from 40 mg to 60 mg per day, which typically continues for approximately 3 to 4 weeks. Should the patient's condition show signs of improvement, the dosage will then be gradually lowered. However, there has been ongoing debate regarding the safety profile of corticosteroids. Prolonged use of corticosteroids can lead to significant, sometimes unavoidable side effects such as osteoporosis, muscle weakness, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetes, and hypertension. Due to these potential side effects, it is crucial to explore safer alternative treatments. The adverse effects associated with corticosteroids are also the driving force behind the adoption of tocilizumab and the investigation of other medications in clinical trials to mitigate their harmful impact.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Mavrilimumab: CSL/Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

TREMFYA (guselkumab): Johnson & Johnson/MorphoSys AG

Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the giant-cell arteritis market are expected to change in the coming years. The improved and clear treatment and diagnostic guidelines have led patients and practitioners to clearly diagnose and treat patients accurately, while glucocorticoids remain the primary treatment. Ongoing research into alternative and adjunctive therapies, such as biologic agents like tocilizumab, provides more tailored approaches for patients, considering factors like side effects and individual response, and offers a significant opportunity for improving treatment outcomes in GCA. Biologics, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors like tocilizumab, have shown promise in clinical trials, and further research and development in this area can lead to more effective and targeted treatments. The introduction of biosimilars for existing therapies can increase competition, potentially reducing treatment costs and improving accessibility for patients.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of giant-cell arteritis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the giant-cell arteritis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the giant-cell arteritis market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the giant-cell arteritis market. Until today, the etiological causes of the disease are not clearly understood, which can pose problems in treating patients effectively; long-term use of glucocorticoids can significantly impact the quality of life for GCA patients, leading to issues such as osteoporosis, weight gain, and increased susceptibility to infections; developing therapies with fewer side effects is a priority. The management of GCA, particularly in severe cases, can lead to substantial healthcare costs, addressing the economic burden on both patients and healthcare systems is a consideration for improving the overall landscape of GCA care. GCA is not as well-known as some other autoimmune or inflammatory conditions, leading to potential delays in diagnosis, increasing public and healthcare professional awareness can contribute to earlier intervention and improved outcomes.

Moreover, giant-cell arteritis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the giant-cell arteritis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the giant-cell arteritis market growth.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Giant-Cell Arteritis Market CAGR 9.3 % Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Size in 2023 USD 960 Million Key Giant-Cell Arteritis Companies AbbVie, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, and others Key Pipeline Giant-Cell Arteritis Therapies RINVOQ (upadacitinib), COSENTYX (secukinumab), Mavrilimumab, TREMFYA (guselkumab), and others

Scope of the Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Giant-Cell Arteritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Giant-Cell Arteritis current marketed and emerging therapies Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Giant-Cell Arteritis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Giant-Cell Arteritis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Access and Reimbursement

