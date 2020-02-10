Giant Eagle Expands Existing Pet Product Line With Brutus Bone Broth

OWINGS, Md., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brutus Bone Broth, pet nutrition products created from Grandma's bone broth recipe, announced today Giant Eagle grocers are carrying Brutus Bone Broth in stores throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. More than 200 Giant Eagle markets will immediately be offering Brutus Bone Broth to consumers.

"We are excited to expand our Ohio and Pennsylvania pet aisles with addition of the Brutus Bone Broth line," said Ryan Riordan, Category Manager at Giant Eagle. "Bone Broth is a trending product in the pet industry that many pet owners are using – and vets are recommending – to promote digestive and joint health."

Brutus Bone Broth is the only bone broth on the market fortified with added glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health and is crafted to provide exceptional flavor. Free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Brutus Broth is available in beef and chicken flavors.

"Giant Eagle has a strong history of innovation and growth and we are excited to be part of the family and bring Brutus Broth to their pet product customers," said Sue Delegan, CEO of Brutus Bone Broth. "At Brutus Broth we pride ourselves on delivering high-end, flavor- and nutrient-packed pet products for the everyday pup. Our unique, all-natural line of bone broth pet products will appeal to Giant Eagle pet customers looking for an affordable way to enhance their pet's diet."

Brutus Broth pet products are also available online as well as in national grocers and specialty retailers. For more information about Brutus Broth, visit https://brutusbroth.com/ and keep up on social media at https://www.instagram.com/brutusbroth/ and https://www.facebook.com/brutusbroth/.

About Brutus Broth

Founded in 2017, Brutus Broth is a family-run business created from a passion and commitment to enhance canine diets – while giving back to the community. Brutus Broth is manufactured and packaged in USDA-approved facilities and contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Packed with nutrients, minerals and amino acids, bone broth, is a nutritional powerhouse for dogs with benefits such as gut, digestive and joint health and improved immune systems. For more information on Brutus Broth, please visit: www.brutusbroth.com.

Media Contact: Erin Keefe

Email: erin@ekeefepr.com

Phone: (617) 512-9498

SOURCE Brutus Broth

Related Links

https://brutusbroth.com

