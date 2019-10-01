Giant Eagle Joins InComm Healthcare's Retail Network

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced that it is welcoming multi-format food, fuel and pharmacy retailer Giant Eagle, Inc. to InComm Healthcare's OTC Network, which provides health plan supplemental benefit and incentive spending solutions designed to encourage healthy purchases.

With the new partnership, the more than five million health plan OTC Network cardholders will now be able to use their benefit cards at any of Giant Eagle's 200-plus locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and Indiana.



The OTC Network Product Suite, which includes the OTC Supplemental Benefit Card and Incentive & Rewards Cards, is powered by InComm's proprietary payment technology, the InComm Healthcare Payment Platform. This technology allows consumers to use employer or health plan-sponsored incentive funds to purchase items from specified product categories predetermined by the program sponsor, and receive discounts on select products.



"By adding Giant Eagle to our network, we're taking another step toward improving the accessibility of benefits and incentives for health plan members across the nation," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President of InComm. "In joining our expanding network of retailers, Giant Eagle will also promote the well-being of its customers by providing access to these benefits in their neighborhood stores."

"We want to give our shoppers the best experience possible and helping them to live healthier along the way is a major win for us," said Jim Tsipakis, SVP Pharmacy at Giant Eagle. "This partnership will deliver added convenience and support healthy behaviors for our customers."

InComm's versatile Healthcare Payment Platform is built to communicate with any POS system and adjudicates funds and discounts based on market basket UPC restricted-spend rules. InComm Healthcare's OTC Network cards, which are offered through more than 270 health plans, are accepted at national retailers and independent pharmacies across the U.S.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $8.9 billion in annual sales.

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be the number one supermarket retailer in the region with more than 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

