Giant Food Announces all 152 Pharmacy Locations Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

LANDOVER, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food today announces that all 152 of its in-store pharmacies throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. Since late 2020 Giant has been administering vaccinations and is continuing to work closely with local and federal authorities to receive additional doses on an ongoing basis. Giant's pharmacies are currently utilizing the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, dependent on specific location.

Giant Food

Giant's licensed in-store pharmacists began administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington, D.C. in December, in Maryland and Delaware in January, and in Virginia in February. Prior to this week, the vaccine was offered at more than half of Giant's pharmacies. This expansion of availability of supplies to all Giant pharmacies will increase access to the vaccine for eligible residents and future groups in addition to furthering vaccination progress throughout the region.

"We're extremely proud of all of our Giant pharmacy teams across our stores for their commitment to serving the public and doing their part to help our communities get vaccinated," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. "We're honored to have the privilege of now being able to offer the vaccine at all 152 of our pharmacy locations to further assist in efforts to help our communities recover from the pandemic."

In addition to in-store vaccinations, Giant has identified opportunities for off-site clinics to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine throughout its communities. To decrease barriers to access, Giant has worked closely with its community partners that have been able to assist with identifying populations that are most in need of receiving the vaccine. Just last week, Giant pharmacists held a vaccination clinic at the Arc of Prince George's County in Maryland to administer vaccines to individuals served by the organization.

Residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware can check for eligibility and schedule first dose appointments at giantfood.com/covid-info. If either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is received, the pharmacy staff will schedule second dose appointments at the time of the patient's first dose. Residents of Washington, D.C. should utilize the DC Health online portal to schedule appointments. Vaccines are provided at no cost, though residents are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver's license to their appointment.

For more information, visit giantfood.com/covid-info.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 144 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

https://giantfood.com

