Giant Food Announces Convenient New Giant Pickup Service

LANDOVER, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today the launch of Giant Pickup, which will allow customers to place their grocery orders online and pick them up at a local store without ever leaving their cars. Giant Pickup will begin rolling out on July 1st and will be available at 100 stores in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware by the end of the year.

Giant Food Launches Pick up Service

With Giant Pickup, customers now have another option to suit their busy schedules, from shopping in-store to pickup and home delivery. Shoppers can choose a pickup window based on their schedules, opting for same-day pickup in as little as 4 hours or next-day service. With the same great items, value and quality available at their local Giant store, this service is a new way Giant is helping make its customers' lives easier. Customers can order at GiantFood.com and Giant associates will hand-select, pack and load orders into customers' cars.

"Our new Giant Pickup service is a great option for busy shoppers who can plan ahead and pick up all their groceries without ever leaving the car. Whether on the way home from work, heading to a summer BBQ or just getting the weekly grocery shopping done all that much faster, this really is all about giving our shoppers tools to let them shop however they prefer," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "We're proud to offer this service to help customers save time so they can get back to what matters most."

Thousands of items are available through Giant Pickup at everyday store prices, including favorite local brands and organic selections. Giant Pickup also accepts digital coupons that can be loaded and redeemed online, allowing customers to save money as they save time well as time. Giant Pickup has the same quality and freshness guarantee as stores – if an item falls short in any way, Giant will replace it AND refund the customer's money.

Customers may visit giantfood.com, select "Place Order," and choose a specific pickup time window. Participating stores have designated Giant Pickup lanes where customers may park while they wait for their order.

Same-day Giant Pickup is available on $30 minimum orders with a $2.95 fee. Giant is also offering free pickup on the first order for new customers.

For more information about Giant Pickup, visit giantfood.com or your local Giant store.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

