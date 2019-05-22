Giant Food Announces Fourth Year as Title Sponsor of Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Giant Food will be the title sponsor of the annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, in Washington, D.C. The summer festival, taking place on Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, will benefit the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and the Capital Area Food Bank. As one of the largest and most popular food and music festivals in the country, the event welcomes over 100,000 fans annually.

To kick-off the summer, the two-day event transforms the iconic National Mall on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Streets to a vibrant festival featuring mouthwatering barbecue food, live music, cooking competitions and demonstrations, appearances by celebrity chefs and local professional sports players and a variety of exhibits and attractions fit for everyone.

"The Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue is an event we look forward to each summer," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "As the area's leading regional grocery chain, our passion for food and the celebrations it inspires is befitting of our role as title sponsor of this event. We are thrilled to kick-off the summer with barbecue fans from all over to help raise money and awareness for USO-Metro and the Capital Area Food Bank."

The Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion and Giant Local Flavors Tent will offer a variety of free BBQ and grilled food samples throughout the weekend. The Giant Corks to Caps Wine and Micro-Brew Sampling Tent will also be serving up featured wines and micro-brews. The popular Giant National Barbecue Championship Cooking Contest will again feature barbecue legends competing with teams from across the country. Attendees can also sample the creations and vote for the top military chefs facing off in the Military Chef Contest.

Musical highlights across the three stages this year include The Spin Doctors, Everlast, Stone Driver, Back Yard Band "BYB," Experience Unlimited "EU" and many more. This year's special attractions will include DC's annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Oscar Mayer WienerMobile, the Planters Nutmobile, Johnsonville's Big Taste "World's Largest" Grill and more.

Tickets to the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will be sold at the entrance gate and are currently on sale online. All Giant Food stores are also offering a buy one, get one free admission coupon. Children 12 years old-or-under can enter for free when accompanied by an adult. To learn more about Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle and to purchase tickets, visit http://bbqindc.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Now celebrating its 27th year, the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle has become one of the largest and most unique food and music festivals in the country. Celebrating the art of cooking and the joy of eating, the Barbecue Battle offers residents of the Greater Washington area and throughout the east coast the chance to enjoy America's favorite pastime right here in the National's Capital. For more information on the Barbecue Battle, visit www.bbqindc.com.

