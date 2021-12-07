Giant Food Announces Launch of Ship2Me™ Digital Marketplace; Endless Aisles will Provide Customers More Online Options than Ever Before

LANDOVER, Md., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the launch of the Ship2Me™ marketplace within GiantFood.com, adding tens of thousands of new items that significantly expands Giant's assortment beyond traditional grocery. Featuring categories complementary to grocery, Ship2Me will offer products traditionally not found in store, and include expansions into health & beauty, home décor, seasonal items, kitchen & dining, outdoor, pet, and premium pantry items. Giant customers throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware can find Ship2Me offerings as they browse the integrated shopping experience online and can add items from the marketplace to their cart alongside any Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers products for one seamless checkout.

"Online grocery demand continues to grow, and we are constantly working to increase our capabilities and offerings to best serve the communities we operate in," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We are thrilled to be the first brand under the Ahold Delhaize USA family to be launching Ship2Me and bringing this innovative and expansive marketplace to our customers."

Giant's online offerings have exploded in popularity the past 12 months, with over three million online orders fulfilled, giving the grocer an opportunity to bring even more options to busy consumers.

"At Giant, we are always looking for ways to give time back to our customers and make our services more convenient and accessible," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. "The introduction of Ship2Me allows Giant to expand its assortment within traditional and nontraditional grocery categories, making it the most seamless one-stop-shop for our customers."

Customers can filter through categories within the integrated experience to view items offered by both Giant and Ship2Me for easy one-stop shopping. Items purchased via Ship2Me are always shipped directly to Giant customers. There is no order minimum for customers purchasing only Ship2Me items and ground shipping is always free on any order.

In the coming months, the number of vendors and products available through Ship2Me will continue to expand, allowing shoppers the chance to pair their grocery shopping with an array of other products that complement how they normally shop with Giant. Giant Flexible Rewards® customers can also earn loyalty points on Ship2Me item purchases, which can be redeemed for grocery savings with Giant or gas savings through Giant's Fuel Rewards® program.

For more information or to place a new order, visit GiantFood.com/Ship2Me.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 158 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

