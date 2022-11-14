Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Baltimore, MD

With more than 44,000 square feet, new location offers upgraded amenities, expanded departments and more to deliver greater value to local neighborhood

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 857 East Fort Avenue in Baltimore. Doors will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 18. The new location will bring over 150 new jobs to the Baltimore community and serves as Giant's sixth location in the city of Baltimore.

The store will feature Giant's newest store layout and format with enhanced and expansive departments and amenities including full-service meat and seafood departments, large produce, natural and organic selections, a full-service floral department and extensive prepared food offerings, including a sushi bar and made in-house smoked meat selections. Customers can also enjoy free WiFi while shopping.

"Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "With our newest store layout, décor and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value and quality as a one-stop shopping experience."

Beyond in-store shopping, customers have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered right to their doors.

With an emphasis on value, customers can also enroll in Giant's Flexible Rewards® loyalty program where they will earn points on purchases made either in-store or online and can redeem for rewards across grocery savings, gas savings and special rewards, all through their regular shopping.

Local customers at the Baltimore store also have access to Giant's team of licensed in-store nutritionists for free consultations as well as online nutrition classes and webinars. To learn more or to contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

