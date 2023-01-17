Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Crofton, MD

New 56,000 square feet store features Giant's expanded amenities and offerings, on-site pharmacy and more to deliver value and convenience

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 1649 Crofton Center in Crofton. Doors will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 20. The new location will bring over 200 new jobs to the local community and features Giant's upgraded amenities and departments to serve as a one-stop shop for customers.

The new store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a full-service pharmacy, Starbucks café, and a full-service floral department.

"This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We look forward to delivering excellent value, an expanded assortment of fresh and convenient solutions, and a significantly improved shopping experience."

The full-service Giant Pharmacy offers a range of services, including vaccine administrations, and COVID-19 vaccines and booster. Free consultations led by a team of Giant's certified pharmacists include recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products.

Giant's Healthy Living Team of licensed nutritionists are also available to local shoppers for free consultations and online nutrition classes and webinars. For more information or to contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

The new store replaces the Giant store located at 1161 MD Route 3 N in Gambrills. Loyal customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning after the nearby location closes.

Customers also have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and can choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them conveniently delivered right to their doors.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 86 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 29 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

