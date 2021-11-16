Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Manassas, Va.

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the grand opening of a new Virginia store located at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Officially opening at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 19, the store will offer nearly 60,000 square feet of space to offer Giant's one-stop-shop experience complete with enhanced and expanded departments to better serve customers.

The new store will host Giant's improved décor and layout format and several expanded departments including a large fresh and organic produce section, expanded gourmet cheese selection, freshly made sushi and other prepared food offerings, as well as full-service deli, seafood, meat and floral departments. Additional amenities include a full wine and beer shop, free WiFi, a Starbucks and a PNC Bank.

"Giant has had a presence in Prince William County since 1961 and we are excited to bring local Manassas residents a brand-new location with the best offerings and amenities," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "Every department in this new store is designed to deliver the best variety and quality to our customers – from our expansive prepared foods offerings and fresh produce selection to our full-service departments staffed by dedicated Giant associates."

Customers also have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and can choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The store also includes a full-service Giant Pharmacy offering a variety of services such as vaccine administrations by Giant's certified pharmacists, including COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, and free consultations including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products.

Beyond pharmacy offerings, local customers also have access to Giant's team of licensed nutritionists for free online and phone consultations as well as ongoing online nutrition classes and webinars. For more information or to contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

The new store replaces the Giant store located at 8025 Sudley Road in Manassas. Loyal Sudley Road customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning after the nearby location closes.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 157 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

