LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring. Doors will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 5th. This grand opening will bring 100 new jobs to the Silver Spring community and comes following a season of grand re-openings at three additional Giant Food stores across Maryland and Virginia.

Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Silver Spring, MD

With close to 65,000 square feet of shopping space, the Silver Spring community will enjoy amenities such as full meat and seafood service, an expanded gourmet cheese selection and extensive prepared food offerings like freshly made sushi and pizza. The new store will also be equipped with full-service deli and floral departments and a Starbucks café. Customers can enjoy convenient shopping with free Wi-Fi and Giant's latest store configuration.

"Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring community since 1958 and we are pleased to bring this new store that will provide a fresh space for everyone to enjoy," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "The new store is designed to bring the best products and value to the community while continuing to offer top-notch service to new and existing customers."

The store also includes a full-service Giant Pharmacy offering a variety of services such as vaccine administrations by Giant's certified pharmacists, including COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, as well as free consultations including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products.

In addition to shopping in store, customers also have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and can choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered directly to their doorsteps. Exclusively available this summer through Giant Delivers, Giant is offering Local Produce Boxes containing locally grown, in-season fruit and vegetables sourced straight from local area farms.

Local customers also have access to Giant's Healthy Living Team of licensed nutritionists for free online and phone consultations as well as ongoing online nutrition classes and webinars. For more information or to contact Giant's nutritionists, visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

The new store replaces the Giant store located at 11701 Beltsville Drive in Beltsville. Loyal customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning after the nearby location closes.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 160 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

