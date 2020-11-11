Giant Food Announces New Store Opening in Springfield, VA

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new store located at 6364A Springfield Plaza, Springfield VA 22150. Doors will officially open at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 13th, and the store will contain close to 50,000 square feet of retail space to offer a convenient one-stop-shop experience complete with further expanded departments and product offerings.

The store will include enhanced features such as extensive prepared food services, full meat and seafood service, expanded Natural and Organic selections and larger produce sections including more fresh cut fruit and locally grown offerings. Additional amenities added for further convenience include a full-service Starbucks, PNC Bank, full-service floral shop, and full wine and beer shop. The on-site Pharmacy will be open and providing essential services like flu shots starting day one as well.

"We are excited to continue to introduce stores which feature Giant's new and improved store layout with a focus on quality food and convenient services, while remaining committed to providing a great value for customers," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "With nearly 70 years of serving the Fairfax County area, we are delighted to bring this brand-new store to the Springfield community."

The new Springfield location will also offer shoppers the convenient option to use either Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers. Shoppers can browse offerings from anywhere through Giant's newly integrated eCommerce shopping experience on GiantFood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and choose to either pick up their groceries at the new location or opt to have their items delivered right to their homes with an option for contactless delivery.

Further making Giant a one-stop shopping experience, the new store will also be complete with a full-service pharmacy, offering a range of convenient services such as vaccines administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, as well as free consultations including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products. Customers at the new store also have access to Giant's team of licensed in-store nutritionists for free online and phone consultations as well as online nutrition classes and webinars. To sign up for a class or contact Giant's nutritionists, view giantfood.com/nutrition.

The new store replaces the Giant Food store located at 6426 Springfield Plaza in Springfield. Loyal Springfield Plaza customers will not experience an interruption in service as the new store will open the following morning after the nearby location closes.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 25 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

