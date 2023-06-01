Giant Food Announces Return of Summer Local Produce Boxes

News provided by

Giant Food

01 Jun, 2023, 09:32 ET

Available all summer long through Giant Delivers, the Local Produce Boxes will feature an expanded variety of fresh, seasonal produce from local farms

LANDOVER, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the return of its Local Produce Boxes featuring locally sourced, in-season produce sold exclusively through Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $22.99 and contain eight varieties of produce from local farms throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Continue Reading

For the third year in a row, Giant is sourcing all items from local farms to bring the freshest variety to its customers. Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what is in season. Participating farms include Baugher's Orchards and Houser Produce Farm of Maryland, Papen Farms and Fifer Orchards of Delaware, Kirby Farms of Virginia and more.

"The Local Produce Boxes continue to be highly successful and are an exciting offering for our customers looking for fresh produce sourced from farms throughout their local community," said Adenike Olaleye, Senior Manager of eCommerce Merchandising at Giant Food. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these specially curated produce boxes for the third year in a row to provide our customers with an expanded variety of the best seasonal produce options week after week." 

The relaunch of Giant's Local Produce Boxes exemplifies the retailer's commitment to making healthy and locally sourced foods accessible to customers and increasing food traceability and transparency.

The Local Produce Boxes are available weekly through September or while supplies last. For more information and to purchase a Local Produce Box, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/giants-local-best.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD
Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Also from this source

Giant Food Supports Local Farmers with $100,370 Donation to the American Farmland Trust's Brighter Future Fund

Giant Food Opens New E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in Manassas, Virginia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.