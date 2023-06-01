Giant Food Announces Return of Summer Local Produce Boxes

Available all summer long through Giant Delivers, the Local Produce Boxes will feature an expanded variety of fresh, seasonal produce from local farms

LANDOVER, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the return of its Local Produce Boxes featuring locally sourced, in-season produce sold exclusively through Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $22.99 and contain eight varieties of produce from local farms throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

For the third year in a row, Giant is sourcing all items from local farms to bring the freshest variety to its customers. Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what is in season. Participating farms include Baugher's Orchards and Houser Produce Farm of Maryland, Papen Farms and Fifer Orchards of Delaware, Kirby Farms of Virginia and more.

"The Local Produce Boxes continue to be highly successful and are an exciting offering for our customers looking for fresh produce sourced from farms throughout their local community," said Adenike Olaleye, Senior Manager of eCommerce Merchandising at Giant Food. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these specially curated produce boxes for the third year in a row to provide our customers with an expanded variety of the best seasonal produce options week after week."

The relaunch of Giant's Local Produce Boxes exemplifies the retailer's commitment to making healthy and locally sourced foods accessible to customers and increasing food traceability and transparency.

The Local Produce Boxes are available weekly through September or while supplies last. For more information and to purchase a Local Produce Box, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/giants-local-best.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

