Giant Food Announces the Addition of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to All Stores

LANDOVER, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today that it has installed public access automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of its 164 stores across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. The AEDs were placed in the closest proximity to the front and middle of all stores as of June 30th, 2019.

Giant's team of in-store pharmacists as well as managers and various store associates are being or have been trained in the use of the AEDs to help during an unexpected life-threatening emergency of sudden cardiac arrest. The addition of the AEDs comes as part of Giant's ongoing efforts to further support the local communities by taking care of its neighbors and supporting healthy lives.

Giant worked in conjunction with Rescue One and Cardiac Science Corporation. Rescue One is one of the Mid-Atlantic's largest life safety training organizations and independent distributors of AEDs and CPR training. Cardiac Science Corporation provides life-saving defibrillation equipment and ensures AEDs are accessible and simple to use, while helping train staff to properly use them.

"At Giant, we feel a duty of care to every customer who walks through our doors, so we are extremely proud to be adding AED devices to all of our stores," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant. "We recognize the importance of educating employees in the use of such life-saving equipment and are glad to be implementing the training across all locations."

