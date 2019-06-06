Giant Food Celebrates the LGBTQ Community with a new Rainbow logo for Pride Month

LANDOVER, Md., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, reveals a special Pride Month logo in celebration of the local LGBTQ community and as part of local Pride Month festivities. The new logo, which prominently features the signature LGBTQ rainbow colors, will appear on the company's social media and circular throughout the month of June, showing support for the LGBTQ community at large and those that are part of the Giant Food team.

Giant Food is also set to participate in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore Pride Marches on June 8th and June 15th, respectively. Giant will showcase the new logo during both marches on a banner and it will have parade truck that will be staffed by Giant employees. The logo and all Pride Month activities have been a focus for Giant's Pride Business Resource Group, which is instrumental in facilitating LGBTQ inclusion for the retailer.

"The D.C. area has the highest number of self-identifying LGBTQ people in the U.S. – with 9.8 percent of area's entire population identifying as LGBTQ1, and Giant Food is proud to celebrate and support them," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food and Executive Sponsor of the Pride Business Resource Group. "Giant is always looking to expand our efforts that uphold our Better Place to Shop and Better Neighbor initiatives, including same sex greeting cards, internal support networks for LGBTQ staff, and mentorship programs for the local community."

These efforts add to Giant's robust diversity and inclusion initiatives, which all help to make the company one of Washington D.C.'s leading equal opportunity employers. Earlier this year, the grocer earned 100% on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 17th annual scorecard on LGBTQ workplace equality, which measures companies for LGBTQ-related policies, practices, benefits, and engagement.

Jacqueline Blount, Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at Giant Food added, "We're extremely proud to offer our employees a myriad of LGBTQ- inclusive policies and strive to foster an environment that values and supports all of our associates, customers and communities. The addition of Giant's Pride Month logo symbolizes our commitment to workplace equality."

For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

1 The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://www.giantfood.com

