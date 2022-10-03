Giant Food Delivers More Value Through Flexible Rewards Loyalty Program with New Promotion on Store Brand Products

Grocer also celebrates milestone of one million enrolled Flexible Rewards program members

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces a new promotion through its Giant Flexible Rewards® loyalty program which will allow customers to redeem their rewards points for highly sought-after store brand products at reduced point requirements. The new promotion comes as Giant celebrates the milestone of serving one million Flexible Rewards program members, as well as the program winning Best-In-Class at the 2022 Loyalty360 Awards earlier in September.

The promotional program, running from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, gives digital Flexible Rewards members the opportunity to redeem their points for popular store brand products such as bread, milk, vegetables, bottled water and more. Product redemptions for the participating items will now be available for only 50, 75 or 100 Flexible Rewards points, on average a 50-75% discount compared to typical redemption value for grocery savings, allowing customers to experience increased value in everyday shopping.

"Delivering value to our customers is one of our highest priorities at Giant and this new promotion program within Flexible Rewards is one way we can offer customers more savings on the products they purchase regularly," said Ryan Draude, Director of Loyalty at Giant. "We are thrilled to be serving over one million Flexible Rewards members and look forward to continuing to deliver competitive value offerings to our loyal customers."

Participating store brand products in the new promotion include popular items such as bread, milk, bacon, frozen vegetables, mandarin oranges, romaine lettuce, bottled water and shredded cheese. Each participating product may be redeemed once weekly during the length of the promotion. Members may redeem points for products in store or on the Giant Food mobile app. For a full list of participating products, visit giantfood.com/flexfinds.

The Giant Flexible Rewards program offers customers the opportunity to save and earn rewards on grocery savings, gas savings and special rewards through their usual shopping at all Giant stores and online at giantfood.com. Members earn points through qualifying purchases, with each dollar spent earning one point, and additional points earned by shopping products featured in weekly special offers. As members earn points, through the convenience of their digital account, they unlock redemption offerings on grocery spending, gas savings and free product offerings.

For more information or to enroll in Giant's Flexible Rewards program, visit giantfood.com/rewards.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 160 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food