Giant Food Donates 11,000 Turkeys to Support Local Feeding America Food Banks and Nonprofits this Holiday Season

In addition Giant Food Launches Annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger Campaign"

LANDOVER, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces its annual holiday turkey donations. In partnership with Shady Brook Farms®, Giant Food will be donating 11,000 turkeys to its local Feeding America® food banks partners as well as local organizations including Martha's Table, Men Aiming Higher, THEARC: Building Bridges Across The River, Greater Washington Urban League and Greater Baltimore Urban League. Since 2011, Giant has donated 62,000 turkeys during Thanksgiving and this year, Shady Brook Farms is generously providing additional turkeys to make an even larger impact.

“Giant Food Representatives Donate Holiday Turkeys to Capital Area Food Bank”

"At Giant, fighting food insecurity in the communities we serve is one of our top priorities," said Dyani Hanrahan, Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations, Giant Food, and Maryland Food Bank Board Member. "We are proud to support over 20 community organizations this Thanksgiving in partnership with Shady Brook Farms to make sure our neighbors in need enjoy their holiday celebrations with family and loved ones."

"At Shady Brook Farms, we take great responsibility in not only giving back during the critical holiday season, but also throughout the year to ensure families and local communities have access to delicious and nutritious meals," said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Marketing Manager. "Partnering with a like-minded organization such as Giant Food to provide turkeys to those in need is incredibly meaningful and we're beyond appreciative of their collaboration on impactful initiatives such as this."

Additionally, Giant launched the annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger" campaign to benefit five area Feeding America® food banks – Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – and other area nonprofits.

The campaign, running from October 27 to December 31 in all 164 Giant stores, offers customers an opportunity to support their neighbors by rounding up their change to the nearest dollar amount during checkout in-store or selecting a donation of $1, $3 or $5 during checkout in-store or online. Last year, through the generous support of associates and customers, over $1 million was raised to fight food insecurity.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

About Shady Brook Farms®

Whether on the Thanksgiving table or the backyard grill, Shady Brook Farms® is a brand filled with good bounty. It's great-tasting turkey with a purpose to promote well-being, bring people together and benefit communities. Shady Brook Farms offers a variety of farm-raised turkey products including ground turkey, seasoned patties, whole turkeys, and turkey breasts. Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised without growth-promoting antibiotics and no added hormones or steroids†, exclusively on independent family farms. We are committed to raising our turkeys to the highest standards and providing transparency about food production practices to ensure consumers know more about the food they eat and where it comes from. When you enjoy Shady Brook Farms turkey, you're a part of how good feeds good. For more information, visit ShadyBrookFarms.com.

†- Antibiotics responsibly used only when needed for treatment or prevention of illness. Turkeys raised with no added hormones or steroids. Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones and steroids in poultry.

SOURCE Giant Food