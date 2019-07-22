Giant Food Donates Over $1.1 Million to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

"USO-Metro is honored to be continually supported by Giant Food each year," said Elaine Rogers, President and CEO of USO-Metro. "The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is one of our largest and most successful fundraisers of the year and truly makes a difference as we continue our mission to connect military members to their local communities."

This year's Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle was attended by 120,000visitors from across the country.

"We're proud to partner with USO-Metro to support military service members and their families," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is a great way to get the community together to cheer on our barbecue legends and celebrate good food and we are already looking forward to next year."

As part of its commitment to supporting the local community including military service members, Giant has donated over $2.5 million to USO-Metro to-date since 2016.

About USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro)'s Centers serve as a home-away-from-home for troops and their families. Throughout the year, hundreds of events take place at USO-Metro facilities and aid in boosting morale, building a sense of community and helping to ease the burdens of a transient military lifestyle. Staffed by trained volunteers, USO-Metro supports the specific needs of single service members, couples, spouses, families, children, teens, wounded, ill and injured service members and their caregivers.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

