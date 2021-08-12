Giant Food Donates Over $1.2 Million to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore announced today the donation receipt of $1,250,000 from Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. food retailer.

For the sixth consecutive year, USO-Metro served as the main charity beneficiary of the 2021 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle which was a month-long virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USO-Metro was also the beneficiary of funds raised through in-store event promotions across Giant's 164 stores from Memorial Day Weekend through June.

"One group we can never turn our backs on is our military. Their lives consist of transition, readiness, and sacrifice for our country. Giant has set the gold standard for actions, not words, with their annual in-store campaign to round up for the USO the entire month of June. Thanks to Giant's unwavering commitment to our men and women who serve, the USO has maintained troop-support without interruption. This partnership has been critical to our success." said Lisa Marie Riggins, Executive Director of USO Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore.

This year's Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Virtual Experience was a huge success and saw over 150,000 viewers from across the country. The website featured several cooking competitions, contests, giveaways, and live music.

"We are honored to be close partners with the USO-Metro, an organization that takes tremendous care of the military service members and their families across our region," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "I'd like to thank our Giant store associates and our amazing customers who supported our local military to make this year's in-store campaign a success. I'm also thrilled with the success of the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Virtual Experience as it safely brought the community together for an excellent cause, while celebrating delicious food. We are already looking forward to hosting a live event in downtown Washington, D.C. next year for the 30th anniversary of the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle."

As part of its commitment to supporting the local community including military service members, Giant has donated over $5.7 million to USO-Metro to-date since 2016.

About USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro)'s Centers serve as a home-away-from-home for troops and their families. Throughout the year, hundreds of events take place at USO-Metro facilities and aid in boosting morale, building a sense of community and helping to ease the burdens of a transient military lifestyle. Staffed by trained volunteers, USO-Metro supports the specific needs of single service members, couples, spouses, families, children, teens, wounded, ill and injured service members and their caregivers.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of its customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 151 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

