Giant Food Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Giant Food joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"Giant Food is immensely proud to earn a score of 100 for the second consecutive year on the Corporate Equality Index for the policies and practices that we have established and continuously carried out within our workforce," said Robin Anderson, Vice President of Human Resources at Giant Food. "We are dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the unique backgrounds and experiences of our team members."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Giant Food's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report, is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 162 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 162 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 80 full-service PNC Banks and 21 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 156 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

