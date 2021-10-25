Giant Food Launches Annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger" Holiday Program to Support Local Feeding America Food Banks

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces its annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger" campaign to benefit five area Feeding America food banks – Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The campaign, running from October 29 to November 25 in all 164 Giant stores, provides customers an opportunity to support their neighbors by rounding up their change to the nearest dollar amount or selecting a donation amount of $1, $3 or $5 during checkout. Giant Food will also donate 6,000 Nature's Promise turkeys to the food banks that will assist in feeding over 72,000 individuals across its communities this holiday season.

"Helping those in need within our communities is a longstanding commitment at Giant and each year we look forward to this program to support our food bank partners and our neighbors they serve," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We are continuously impressed and grateful for the generous support of our customers during this program that allows us to make a greater impact, especially at a time when it is so essential."

Since 2011, Giant has donated 46,000 turkeys to its local Feeding America food banks to help alleviate hunger for families and individuals in the region during the holiday season. Giant is also proud to be recognized as a Feeding America Mission Partner this year as a result of its support during Feeding America's 2021 fiscal year. Feeding America Mission Partners are recognized for their support as essential allies advancing the Feeding America mission and advocating for individuals facing hunger. To learn more about Giant's efforts to support hunger relief in the communities it serves, visit giantfood.com/pages/community.

Giant will be observing normal hours throughout the holiday season to provide convenient shopping times and a one-stop-shop for grocery needs in-store. Customers can also safely and efficiently browse aisles, fill their carts, and schedule a contactless Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers order at giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 155 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

