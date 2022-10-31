Giant Food Launches Annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger" Program to Support Local Feeding America Food Banks and Nonprofits this Holiday Season

Customers can participate by donating in-store or online

Giant and Shady Brook Farms® to also provide 10,000 turkeys to local families in need

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces its annual "Lend a Hand for Hunger" campaign to benefit five area Feeding America® food banks – Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – and other area nonprofits.

The campaign, running from October 28 to December 31 in all 164 Giant stores, offers customers an opportunity to support their neighbors by rounding up their change to the nearest dollar amount during checkout in-store or selecting a donation of $1, $3 or $5 during checkout in-store or online. The program's goal is to raise over $1 million to support the fight against hunger.

Additionally, in partnership with Shady Brook Farms®, Giant Food will be donating 10,000 turkeys to its local Feeding America® food banks partners as well as local organizations including Martha's Table, Manna Food Center, THEARC: Building Bridges Across The River, Greater Washington Urban League and Greater Baltimore Urban League. Since 2011, Giant has donated 52,000 turkeys during Thanksgiving and this year, Shady Brook Farms is generously providing additional turkeys to make an even larger impact.

"We realize many of our neighbors are facing tough choices when it comes to their food dollars, and, as in years past, we want to do our part to make sure our neighbors in need enjoy their holiday celebrations with a traditional turkey meal," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We are thrilled to partner with Shady Book Farms to nearly double our annual turkey donation program and are grateful to be able to extend our support to even more families."

"At Shady Brook Farms, we take great responsibility in not only giving back during the critical holiday season, but also throughout the year to ensure families and local communities have access to delicious and nutritious meals," said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Marketing Manager. "Partnering with a like-minded organization such as Giant Food to provide turkeys to those in need is incredibly meaningful and we're beyond appreciative of their collaboration on impactful initiatives such as this."

Giant will be observing normal hours throughout the holiday season to provide convenient shopping times and a one-stop shop for grocery needs in-store. Customers can also safely and efficiently browse aisles, fill their carts, and schedule a contactless Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers order on giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Shady Brook Farms ®

Whether on the Thanksgiving table or the backyard grill, Shady Brook Farms® is a brand filled with good bounty. It's great-tasting turkey with a purpose to promote well-being, bring people together and benefit communities. Shady Brook Farms offers a variety of family farm-raised turkey products including ground turkey, seasoned patties, whole turkeys, and turkey breasts. Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised without growth-promoting antibiotics and no added hormones or steroids†, exclusively on independent family farms. We are committed to raising our turkeys to the highest standards and providing transparency about food production practices to ensure consumers know more about the food they eat and where it comes from. When you enjoy Shady Brook Farms turkey, you're a part of how good feeds good. For more information, visit ShadyBrookFarms.com.

†- Antibiotics responsibly used only when needed for treatment or prevention of illness. Turkeys raised with no added hormones or steroids. Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones and steroids in poultry

SOURCE Giant Food