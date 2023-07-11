Giant Food Names Heart & Soul Marketing Strategic Creative Agency of Record

The Phoenix-based independent agency will help drive deeper customer engagement

LANDOVER, Md. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, has named Heart & Soul Marketing, LLC its strategic creative agency of record (AOR). With a deep history rooted in the DMV (DC, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia), Giant Food has turned to Heart & Soul to develop a fresh brand campaign focused on a shared sense of community that helps modernize its image, while maintaining its position as the leading local grocery chain in the metropolitan area.

"We are thrilled to partner with Heart & Soul Marketing, a disruptive agency known for their breakthrough creative solutions and compelling brand strategies," said Dyani Hanrahan, Vice President of Marketing for Giant Food. "We have been proud to be a part of the community for over 87 years and their fresh perspective and commitment to connecting with consumers aligns with our vision to share the stories that make Giant Food so special to the 165 communities that we serve."

Heart & Soul was selected through a nationwide RFP process spearheaded by the Mercer Island Group , a management consulting firm in Washington that has a long working history with Giant Food and its holding company, Ahold Delhaize .

The boutique agency, with roots in Phoenix, Arizona, brings a disruptive outsider perspective to the venerable grocery retailer. Founded in October of 2020, Heart & Soul offers its clients breakthrough creative solutions anchored in compelling brand strategies and human truths. As the agency partner, Heart & Soul will be responsible for bringing the overarching brand strategy and creative direction to life, while supporting seasonal campaigns and Giant's growth drivers.

The scope of work is expected to include creative concepting and campaign development for television, radio, out-of-home, seasonal and in-store. The new campaign, which is expected in early 2024, will continue to build Giant's vision of becoming the most trusted and loved local grocery retailer in the DMV, while showcasing how Giant nourishes its community through great food and strong human connections.

"Who would have imagined we could win an account over two thousand miles away? I think it proves that big enduring creative ideas have the power to connect when you do your homework on the target consumers and have the courage to offer solutions other agencies have not," said Brad Casper, CEO of Heart & Soul Marketing. "At Heart & Soul we are willing to challenge convention and reach beyond what is expected of brands and industries to really connect with consumers."

Giant Food will become a cornerstone client for the agency among other key accounts such as SIGMA Foods, parent company of Bar-S and Fiorucci Foods, the Howard Hughes Corporation, and Arizona Department of Health Services. The new account is expected to increase the size of Heart & Soul by at least 20%, as they add critical positions in account services, copywriting, graphic design, production artists and social media.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 29 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Heart & Soul

Heart & Soul Marketing was founded in October 2020, and it is an independent brand strategy and creative agency designed to infuse today's modern-day brands with energy, drive human connections and generate disruptive growth for its client partners. Since its doors opened, H&S has quickly become one of the most awarded and recognized agencies in the Southwest, winning national awards (REGGIES) for Challenger Brand Marketing and (SHORTY) for work across social media and influencer marketing. To learn more visit gotheartandsoul.com .

SOURCE Giant Food