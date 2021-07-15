Giant Food Now Accepting EBT Payments for SNAP Customers on Online Pickup and Delivery Orders

LANDOVER, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food today announces that individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits now have the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

The new user-friendly experience offers customers the option to add their EBT card to their account on Giantfood.com and begin shopping using their SNAP funds. While browsing online aisles, SNAP customers can sort products to show eligible items and a "SNAP Eligible" label will appear within the product details. At checkout, customers can select the "Apply SNAP benefits" option and then select the amount to charge to their EBT card, allowing personalized budgeting throughout the month.

"Convenience and value are of great importance at Giant and as online grocery demand continues at an all-time high, we are excited to make shopping more accessible for our SNAP customers on Giantfood.com," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. "The rollout of online EBT payments further supports our mission to increase access to healthy food and support hunger relief efforts in the communities we serve, especially as food insecurity issues have been further exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic."

SNAP customers can use their benefits to purchase eligible food and grocery items for online orders but will need to use an alternative preferred credit/debit card or checking account for any items not eligible for SNAP as well as taxes, pickup/delivery fees or driver tips. Online Giant Pickup orders are subject to a $2.95 fee and Giant Delivers orders are subject to a delivery fee between $7.95 and $9.95. As always, customers with SNAP benefits are also able to use their EBT card for eligible food and grocery purchases in-store.

In addition, customers that prefer Instacart rush delivery may also use their SNAP benefits to purchase grocery items from Giant at instacart.com/giant.

For more information or to place a Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers order, visit giantfood.com.

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 147 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

