Giant Food Offers FREE Midweek Delivery and Reduces Online Order Minimums to Save Customers Money

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces it is making Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup orders more affordable and accessible than ever with no midweek delivery fees and reduced order minimums.

"Convenience and value are cornerstones of our mission at Giant, and that extends to our eCommerce offerings, especially as consumer demand for delivery and pickup options increase," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. "We are at the forefront of this growing space and believe lower delivery fees and order minimums will make these convenient services even more accessible to consumers."

Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup are a convenient, safe, and contactless way to shop, with all orders from pick to ship handled only by dedicated Giant associates.

Changes for Giant Delivers Customers

For Giant Delivers customers throughout the region, the changes remove delivery fees on midweek orders between Tuesday-Thursday. For orders Friday-Monday, the delivery fee has been reduced in half to only $3.95. Minimum order requirements have also been halved, going from $60 to $30.

Changes for Giant Pickup Customers

Available at 155 Giant stores, Giant Pickup users can now also enjoy no minimum order requirement on orders any day of the week, as well as Giant's everyday low Pickup fee of $2.95.

Don't Chicken Out!

To deliver even more value, Giant is running a promotion for both new and recurring customers offering a free rotisserie chicken with a Giant Delivers or Pickup order of $30 or more, which can be redeemed up to two times a month. For customers looking for a meatless option, Giant is also allowing customers to substitute the rotisserie chicken for a range of ready to heat pizzas. The promotion will run through December 31, 2021, and eligible customers can select the rotisserie chicken or pizza while building their cart. For qualifying conditions, promotion code and more information, visit www.giantfood.com/chickenout.

For more information on the latest eCommerce benefits or to place a Giant Delivers or Giant Pickup order, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of our customers' lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 155 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

