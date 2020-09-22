Giant Food Pharmacy Takes Flu Vaccinations On-the-Road with New Mobile Flu Clinics

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today that it will be offering flu vaccinations for both adults and children* at new mobile clinics throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware through October. The vaccinations will be administered by Giant's specially trained, dedicated, and certified pharmacists, require no appointment and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

Giant's signature Airstream vehicle will make stops at key locations throughout the region in effort to reach as many individuals and families as possible and provide them the opportunity to receive the recommended flu and other necessary vaccines. This new program comes in response to the high demand of vaccinations since the brand's recent announcement that the service is now available once again at all Giant Food Pharmacies. Dates and locations of the mobile flu clinics are:

9/23: Giant Food, 6340 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

21212, – 9/25: Giant Food, 3336 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

20016, – 9/28: Healthy Pantry Centers-Food Bank of Delaware , 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 222 Lake Drive, 19702, – Additional clinic date and location details will be listed on https://giantfood.com/pages/pharmacy-services

Giant is also pairing up with Gym Jonez, a popular certified personal trainer in the Washington D.C. metro area, to bring the Airstream to his select outdoor workout classes and offer flu vaccinations to participants in October. Please visit the Giant Pharmacy webpage or Gym Jonez' social media pages for the times and locations of those select events.

"As we prepare for the possibility of the unprecedented convergence of COVID-19 and flu, getting your annual flu shot is more important than ever to help you, your family and your community stay healthy," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations. "We are eager to make flu shots as accessible as possible for members of our communities and are hoping to continue to expand this program to more parts of the region to service people and communities who might not have easy access to a pharmacy. As Pharmacists being the most accessible healthcare professionals, we need to ensure we expand that access to people and communities in need."

As the first in the Ahold Delhaize family to implement this program, Giant continues to encourage that all its community members stay healthy throughout the flu season and have made getting the flu vaccination simple and even more convenient. No appointment is needed and insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays.

Standard flu shots as well as the high dose flu vaccine for customers over the age of 64 are available at all Giant mobile flu clinics. Pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs.

As part of Giant's ongoing effort to support the wellbeing of customers, all customers receiving their flu shots will be offered complimentary vaccination reviews. These short questionnaires, facilitated by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, are designed to determine if you are missing any recommended vaccinations.

Giant will be following all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and sanitizing protocols to ensure the clinics are safe for all involved.

For more information, or to schedule an onsite flu clinic for your office, please call 800-950-4678. To find the complete list of the Airstream pop-up locations or the Giant pharmacy nearest to you, please visit https://giantfood.com/pages/pharmacy-services.

*Age restrictions on flu shots apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

