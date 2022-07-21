Giant Food Releases Second Annual Better Neighbor Report

Report details retailer's efforts to be a better place to shop and work through commitments to the local communities it serves

LANDOVER, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. retail grocery chain, today announces the release of its second annual Better Neighbor Report. The report is an extensive account of Giant's efforts throughout 2021 across areas of charitable giving, education, partnerships, innovation and development to be a Better Neighbor which means being a Better Place to Shop and Better Place to Work throughout the greater DMV region.

"We believe transparency brings both accountability and change, and we recognize the important role we play as a local retailer and essential service in our communities," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "We're committed to publishing our work and progress as we strive to continue to improve every day and serve as a positive presence and leader for our associates, customers and partners across each of the communities we are privileged to serve."

Within the report are details of Giant's initiatives in serving its customers, associates and communities throughout 2021. Highlights from the report include:

Better Neighbor

4,600,288 pounds of food donated to communities through Giant's Feeding America food bank partners

$1.25M donated to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families

donated to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families $2.29M raised through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefitting The Children's Cancer Foundation and Johns Hopkins Oncology Department

raised through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefitting The Children's Cancer Foundation and Johns Hopkins Oncology Department $300,000 donated to local organizations working to eliminate race, ethnic, gender, health and economic disparities

donated to local organizations working to eliminate race, ethnic, gender, health and economic disparities $2M pledged through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities

pledged through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities 900 participants impacted by the growth of the Produce Rx Nutrition Incentive Program, in partnership with DC Greens to provide healthy fruits and veggies

3.9M plastic bags saved from landfills and 102,400 meals provided to local nonprofits through the Giant Bags4Cause fundraising program

Better Place to Shop

Over 1,100 classes, store tours and community events offered by the Giant Healthy Living team

Over 38,000 individuals reached through nutrition education efforts

Over 1 million vaccines administered, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to community members at 152 Giant Pharmacy locations as well as through mobile vaccine clinics

Continued to spotlight 218 diverse suppliers offering over 3,100 products to Giant customers

Grew local vendor partnerships to over 200 and partnered with more than 50 local farms to offer over 800 local products and growing

Launched a local aisle online at giantfood.com featuring a collection of local offerings including over 70 unique online exclusive items

Launched online SNAP benefits allowing customers to pay for grocery delivery or pickup orders with an EBT card

Better Place to Work

Named one of The Washington Post's Top Places to Work 2021

Earned 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year for efforts in LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Offered associate engagement in Business Resource Groups including Pride, THRIVE, Giant Veterans, Women's Inclusive Network, Corporate Council and Young Professionals

$130,000 in scholarships and grants awarded to 40 associates

in scholarships and grants awarded to 40 associates #HealthyAtWork program offered to associates led by over 160 Healthy Living Ambassadors

Celebrated top performing leadership members and associates through 73 Presidential Awards for Top Values in motion winners, two Top Women in Grocery award recipients and 11 Women of Influencer winners

For more information or to view the full Better Neighbor Report, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/better-neighbor-report.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates.

