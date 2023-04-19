Giant Food Releases Third Annual Better Neighbor Report

Report showcases retailer's commitment to associates, local partners and communities

LANDOVER, Md., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the release of its third annual Better Neighbor Report which spotlights the company's work to serve its customers, support its associates and provide transparency about its commitment to communities throughout the greater D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. While the report reflects on the prior year's accomplishments, it signifies Giant's commitment to continuously work to be a Better Neighbor, a Better Place to Shop, and a Better Place to Work to everyone it serves.

"For over 87 years, serving our communities means doing our part. As a local business providing essential services for our communities, we recognize our great responsibility to not only our customers, but also our associates," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "The Better Neighbor Report documents our work from 2022, though we know our job is never done and we will continue to build on our commitment to transparency, serving our customers and supporting our associates."

Highlights from the report include:

Better Neighbor

Donated 4,785,007 pounds of food totaling nearly four million meals provided to Giant's Feeding America food bank partners

Donated $1.1M to the USO National Capital District through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families

to the USO National Capital District through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families Raised more than $2.2M through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefiting the Children's Cancer Foundation and John Hopkins Oncology Department

through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefiting the Children's Cancer Foundation and John Hopkins Oncology Department Donated $881,000 to six local organizations working to eliminate health and economic disparities

to six local organizations working to eliminate health and economic disparities Pledged $2M through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities

through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities Volunteered 2,430 hours at Giant's Feeding America food bank partners and local organizations

Deployed two new fully electric Giant Delivers vehicles to serve Giant Delivers customers, providing zero emissions and quieter operations

Offset 14,844 metric tons of Co 2 through the Reduced Emissions Program at Giant fuel locations

Better Place to Shop

Over 900 healthy living classes and events hosted by the Giant Healthy Living team

Reached 34,129 adults and children with nutrition education through 840 hours of time

Provided over 750,000 vaccines through 153 Giant Pharmacy locations and Giant's mobile unit that hosted 1,642 community clinics for underserved and high-risk populations

Expanded Giant's telehealth services to increase access to medical professionals and access to diagnostic testing for convenient and expanded care

Launched virtual consults with Giant's Pharmacist team to provide virtual MTM (medication therapy management) consultations to patients to improve overall medication adherence and offer immunization check-ins

Partnered with 150 local vendors to offer over 1,000 local products and partnered with over 80 local farms

Better Place to Work

Earned 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year for efforts in LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Offered associate engagement in Business Resource Groups including Pride, THRIVE, Giant Veterans, Women's Inclusive Network, Corporate Council and Young Professionals

Provided $118,000 in scholarships and grants awarded to 37 associates or their children

in scholarships and grants awarded to 37 associates or their children Named one of The Washington Post's Top Places to Work 2022

Launched a companywide #HealthyAtWork challenge where 12 associates received free fruits and vegetables for a year

Offered all associates 3X the Flexible Rewards points on healthy food purchases

Celebrated top performing leadership members and associates through 73 Presidential Awards for Top Values in motion winners, seven Top Women in Grocery award recipients and nine Women of Influencer winners

For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com/community.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

