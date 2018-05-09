Giant Food Selects Maryland-based RP3 Agency as Agency of Record to Lead Company's New Advertising

"For more than 80 years, Giant Food has focused on providing our customers with high-quality food choices, exceptional service and convenience allowing us to become the number one supermarket in our region," said John MacDonald, Vice President of Marketing at Giant Food. "Partnering with RP3, an agency with an outstanding reputation for creative thinking and strategic execution, we can focus on continuing to grow and evolve with our customers to remain number one for the next 80 years."

RP3 Agency, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Bethesda, Md., is an award-winning strategic communications firm with a focus on creative advertising, digital marketing and public relations. Its diverse clients include: National Harbor, Children's National Health System, Norfolk Southern and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

"Giant Food's desire to find bold and creative ways to attract new customers while maintaining the core values that have made it one of the most successful and respected companies in the region is a perfect match for us," said Beth Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of RP3 Agency. "Not only is Giant Food committed to giving its customers the best shopping experience possible, it is also committed to finding new ways to continue to give back to the communities they serve. They really are a dream client."

"Moving from a centralized marketing model at the holding company level, to a more locally-driven model for each brand is the right way to go," added Jim Lansbury, RP3 Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "We're ready to put our deep understanding of local audiences to work on their behalf."

Nearly three million shoppers visit Giant Food's 166 stores across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia. Giant Food is the top supermarket destination for customers in both the Washington and Baltimore markets.

"While we are proud of all we have accomplished in our history, we know this region continues to be one of the most highly competitive in terms of attracting food shoppers and we can't take anything for granted," said Gordon Reid, President of Giant Food. "We look forward to working with RP3 to help re-imagine our brand to ensure we stay competitive."

About Giant Food

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is committed to helping its customers save time, save money and eat well. Headquartered in Landover, Md., Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About RP3 Agency

RP3 is a creative strategic communications agency in the D.C. metro area focused on building new ideas, technologies and experiences that forge meaningful connections between people and brands, and create opportunities that propel businesses forward. They work with a variety of forward-thinking clients including The Coca-Cola Company, Norfolk Southern, Long & Foster, and Children's National Health System and have deep collective experience in HealthCare, Travel and Destination, Automotive, Sports and Entertainment and Retail. To learn more visit rp3agency.com.

