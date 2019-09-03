GIANT Food Stores Named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIANT Food Stores has been named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News, a leading retail food industry trade publication. This annual honor recognizes chains for outstanding performance in the grocery category, including growth, competitive performance, innovation and industry leadership. Supermarket News is featuring GIANT as the cover story of its September issue, which can be found here.

"Being named the 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News is a tremendous honor and is a pinnacle moment in our 96-year story," said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. "I'd like to congratulate and thank our team of more than 32,000 talented and caring associates, along with our amazing partners across Ahold Delhaize, who support our brand every day by helping us be who we are. Customers are at the heart of everything we do and serving their families remains our inspiration as we look toward the future."

Supermarket News recognized GIANT this year for its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, including store acquisitions, relocated stores and remodels, fuel stations and its new e-commerce hub in Lancaster, Pa. The publication also cited the company's launch of its GIANT Heirloom Market concept and format in the city of Philadelphia and the launch of its online grocery services offering, through new brand GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod, as notable achievements. GIANT'S robust merchandising initiatives and exciting innovations including an enhanced loyalty program, GIANT Choice Rewards, and its chainwide deployment of robotics and other in-store enhancements were also acknowledged as part of the recognition.

"GIANT'S sweeping strategy shows a retailer committed to its customers and well in tune with what it takes to grow and innovate in a highly competitive market," said Michael Browne, executive editor, Supermarket News. "The company stands as an example to its peers in a fast-changing industry and for its efforts, GIANT Food Stores has been named the Supermarket News 2019 Retailer of the Year."

Added Bertram, "As the grocery landscape continues to evolve, this honor motivates us to remain laser-focused in our commitment to serving families today, ultimately helping to create strong and healthy communities for tomorrow and beyond."

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented associates supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, over 100 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN'S DIRECT, Powered by Peapod. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

Contact:

Chris Brand

717-240-1513

christopher.brand@giantmartins.com

SOURCE GIANT Food Stores