Giant Food Teams Up with P&G to Launch Immersive E-Commerce Homegating Experience For the Ultimate Game Day Celebration

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food today announces that it has teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to provide customers with all the resources they need for the ultimate homegating experience on GiantFood.com. The site features exclusive game day recipes from sweet to savory by celebrity chef and restaurateur, Tiffany Faison, as well as shopping lists and videos to inspire at-home cooking – and sports-enthusiasts. To further prepare for the occasion, the site also features homegating tips and a pump-up playlist curated by former Baltimore Raven, Steve Smith Sr. Customers also have the opportunity to donate $5.50 at online checkout in honor of the Big Game's 55th year to support hunger relief efforts by the Capital Area Food Bank and Maryland Food Bank.

Chef Tiffani, a Top Chef runner-up, current judge on Food Network's Chopped and restauranteur, has created four original game day recipes exclusively for Giant customers: Pepperoni Pizza Dip, Yogurt Chicken Wings, Healthy-ish Yogurt Ranch for Crudites/Wings and Easy Chocolate Mousse. Each recipe on GiantFood.com is paired with a video of Chef Tiffani preparing the dish plus a full shopping list, making it easier than ever to experiment in the kitchen in celebration of the game. Customers can order all the ingredients straight to their doors ahead of game day through Giant Delivers or schedule a pickup at their local store through Giant Pickup.

Steve Smith Sr., 16-year veteran of the NFL, 3-time All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has curated a unique Spotify "Pump-up" playlist available on the homegating website. From Drake to The Weekend, the playlist will quickly transform listeners from their living room to the stadium.

"We're excited to partner with P&G to offer our customers the full homegating experience – the ability to have fun while safely tuning into the Big Game from home," said Dyani Hanrahan, Vice President of Marketing at Giant Food. "We are also pleased to provide our customers the opportunity to donate to our local food bank partners and support hunger relief efforts as part of this e-commerce experience."

With the help of P&G, Giant customers can also get everything they need for pre-game prep and post-game cleanup on GiantFood.com. To shop the products needed to create exclusive Big Game recipes as part of the online homegating experience, visit: giantfood.com/pages/homegating.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 144 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

http://giantfood.com

