Giant Food to Donate 6,000 Turkeys to Local Feeding America Food Banks as Part of Annual Food Drive

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today its donation of 6,000 Nature's Promise turkeys to five area food banks as part of its ongoing community support efforts. The Feeding America regional food banks are Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The 6,000 donated turkeys will assist in feeding over 72,000 people this holiday season.

The food drive, running from October 11 to November 28 in all 163 Giant stores, launches with the turkey donations and continues with the support of customer donations as well as the the sale of Hunger Boxes, which are offered in partnership with Six Flags America. The campaign 'To Donate a Holiday Meal to Those In Need' directly benefits the partner food banks. Shoppers are invited to take part by:

Purchasing a Hunger Box that will be donated directly to the closest of the five food banks

Purchasing and donating one of the "healthy most-wanted items" featured in stores

Bringing and/or purchasing any non-perishable food items and dropping off in store collection bins, located at the front of all stores

"Giant Food is dedicated to supporting our local communities through the Hunger Drive program; we are delighted to assist our Feeding America food bank partners in offering individuals and families experiencing food insecurity access to delicious meals during the holiday season," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant Food. "Each year, we are continually motivated by the enthusiasm and support of our amazing customers for this program. We look forward to another successful food drive this season."

For the second year, Six Flags America has partnered with Giant to offer customers that purchase at least two Hunger Boxes a coupon for a free ticket to Six Flags America's Holiday in the Park, valued at $69.99. Hunger Boxes are available for purchase at the checkout of any store location.

"We value being able to help our community in a meaningful way and paying forward holiday cheer," said park Communications Manager, Denise Stokes. "Families will love the breathtaking winter wonderland of Holiday in the Park and enjoy a magical celebration select days November 23 – January 1."

Giant also recently refurbished and donated two trailers to Maryland Food Bank, offering further support in helping them reach those experiencing food insecurity this holiday season.

Since 2011, Giant has donated a total of 39,750 turkeys to its local Feeding America food banks in efforts to help alleviate hunger and make celebrating the holidays possible for families in the Mid-Atlantic region. To learn more about Giant's hunger relief initiatives, visit: https://giantfood.com/community/.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com .

Holiday in the Park® is a registered trademark of Six Flags Theme Parks Inc.

