LANDOVER, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that for the eighth consecutive year, it will be the title sponsor of the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle taking place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Now in its 31st year, the popular event will benefit USO National Capital District, the Capital Area Food Bank, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area. Spanning six city blocks across Pennsylvania Avenue, the event will feature delicious BBQ samples, flavors from around the world, live music, exciting announcements, cooking competitions and family-friendly exhibits.

Giant Food to Host 31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle in Washington D.C.

The two-day event will feature competing barbecue legends from across the country, celebrity chefs such as Tuffy Stone and Myron Mixon and special attractions like the Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent and the Monumental Sports Zone including members from the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go.

"Giant has hosted the National Capital Barbecue Battle since 2016 and this year will be the biggest to date with more food and fun than ever," said Ira Kress, President at Giant Food. "It's truly an honor to host our community as we kick-off the summer, and we are excited to play an active role in helping raise money for several of our key community partners across the region like USO National Capital District, the Capital Area Food Bank and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area."

Additional highlights include:

Music

With a special 90's theme, The Monster's Energy 90's Block Party will welcome the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff performing on June 24 at 2:30 p.m. , custom street art by graffiti artist MEME, BMX biking stunts and more.

will welcome the legendary performing on at , custom street art by graffiti artist MEME, BMX biking stunts and more. New this year, the Pepsi Lays Go-Go Stage will highlight go-go music and local bands in partnership with the DC Mayor's "Art to Go-Go" initiative of reenergizing downtown Washington, D.C. The stage will host bands like Raheem DeVaughn and The Crank Crusaders and Mambo Sauce.

Giant Food Tents

The Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion will offer a variety of free BBQ and grilled food samples throughout the weekend. The Giant World of Flavors Tent will celebrate tastes from around the world as international chefs prepare delicious dishes paired with a selection of exotic fresh produce from Giant. This year's special attractions include DC's annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Beyond Meat BBQ Championship and the Military Chef Cook-Off benefiting USO National Capital District.

will offer a variety of free BBQ and grilled food samples throughout the weekend. The Giant World of Flavors Tent will celebrate tastes from around the world as international chefs prepare delicious dishes paired with a selection of exotic fresh produce from Giant. This year's special attractions include DC's annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Beyond Meat BBQ Championship and the Military Chef Cook-Off benefiting USO National Capital District. Giant's team of expert in-store pharmacists will be present at the Giant Health & Wellness booth offering health screenings, immunization reviews, cholesterol checks, medication reviews and free vaccines. They will also be teaming up with brands like Pfizer, TUMS, and Coppertone to hand out samples.

Sustainability

Giant has also continued its partnership with GreenPrint to offset up to 30% of consumers' vehicle emissions generated from gas sold at Giant gas pumps, making the event 100% carbon neutral for the second year in a row.

to offset up to 30% of consumers' vehicle emissions generated from gas sold at Giant gas pumps, making the event 100% carbon neutral for the second year in a row. The sustainability-driven Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is thrilled to make D.C. its next stop, celebrating a years-long partnership with Giant and Ahold Delhaize to deliver more responsible and traceable seafood to shoppers. ASC sets the world's strictest standards for responsibly farmed seafood – also known as aquaculture – by ensuring seafood farmers and retailers meet rigorous requirements for environmental sustainability and social responsibility at every step of the supply chain.

is thrilled to make D.C. its next stop, celebrating a years-long partnership with Giant and Ahold Delhaize to deliver more responsible and traceable seafood to shoppers. ASC sets the world's strictest standards for responsibly farmed seafood – also known as aquaculture – by ensuring seafood farmers and retailers meet rigorous requirements for environmental sustainability and social responsibility at every step of the supply chain. Divert , a company leading the decarbonization of food waste in the retail industry by donating, repurposing and processing unsold food is used across all Giant locations. At this year's Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, Divert will install bins throughout the festival to collect food waste and turn it into clean energy. The company will also be offering interactive and educational resources as well as sustainability-focused giveaways.

, a company leading the decarbonization of food waste in the retail industry by donating, repurposing and processing unsold food is used across all Giant locations. At this year's Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, Divert will install bins throughout the festival to collect food waste and turn it into clean energy. The company will also be offering interactive and educational resources as well as sustainability-focused giveaways. Giant is proud to support local farmers located throughout the greater Washington, D.C. , Maryland and Virginia region through a partnership with the American Farmland Trust's (AFT) Brighter Future Fund. AFT's Brighter Future Fund launched in 2020 through a partnership with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA). AFT and TCCA will both be at the event sampling grilled cheese and sharing information and resources about grant opportunities.

When a customer buys two participating products at Giant in the month of June, they will receive a Buy One, Get One Ticket Offer. Visit giantfood.com/pages/bbq-battle for more information. In addition, tickets to the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle are available online at BBQINDC.com or at the event entrance. General admission is $20.00 for a one-day pass and $30.00 for a two-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12 years old when accompanied by an adult. To learn more about the activities, check out the schedule of events, visit BBQINDC.com.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

