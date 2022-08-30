Giant Food Welcomes Diane Hicks as Senior Vice President of Operations

Industry Expert with Three Decades of Experience in Retail will Oversee Omnichannel Store Operations, Store Support, Asset Protection, Pharmacy and Store Development

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. retail grocery chain, today announces that Diane Hicks will join the company as Senior Vice President of Operations effective September 12, 2022. In her role, Hicks will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in the development and execution of Giant's critical growth drivers, delivering exceptional store conditions, driving a true selling culture, and delivering an extraordinary associate and customer experience across the brand's omnichannel operations.

With thirty years of experience working in retail across the Ahold Delhaize family of brands, Hicks brings an exceptional balance of expertise across HR, operations, sales, and merchandising. Most recently, Hicks was the Vice President of Operations at Stop & Shop, another Ahold Delhaize brand, responsible for strategic leadership, operations excellence, fostering positive culture, talent management and overall profit and loss responsibility for stores in New York and Connecticut. Prior to this, Hicks spent 12 years with Giant Food leading various teams across merchandising and operations making this new appointment a true homecoming.

"The entire Giant Food family is thrilled to welcome Diane back to our team," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in omnichannel store operations, and we look forward to the leadership and growth she will bring to the Giant Food brand in this role."

Throughout her experience in retail, Hicks has held multiple roles including positions of Assistant Store Manager, Store Manager, Sales Manager, Human Resources Manager, District Director, Director of Produce/Floral Sales and Merchandising, Director of Center Store Sales and Merchandising and Vice President of Sales and Merchandising.

"I am energized to be returning to my roots at Giant Food to support the continued growth of this beloved local brand. I am confident I can build on the positive momentum and introduce new strategies to support omnichannel operations and development to make this the best place to work and shop," said Diane Hicks. "I've felt at home in the Ahold Delhaize family and look forward to all that is to come in my new role."

Along with her husband of 26 years, John, and their three children, Hicks looks forward to relocating from New York to the Maryland/Washington D.C. area.

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, ninety-two full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 160 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

