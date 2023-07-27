Giant Food's Healthy Living Team Announces Workplace Wellness Programming

Team of Registered Dietitians and Nutritionists will offer personalized educational services and wellness activities to local organizations and businesses

LANDOVER, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces a new workplace wellness program aimed at supporting the wellness goals of local businesses and organizations. The programming will be hosted by Giant's Healthy Living Team of registered dietitians and nutritionists who will provide full-service wellness programs that can be customized to support local organizations' workplace initiatives.

Giant Food's Healthy Living Team
The various programming offers include educational options such as webinars, lunch and learn sessions and store tours, wellness activities such as cooking demonstrations, meal planning workshops and mindfulness experiences, and wellness challenges for physical fitness, mindfulness and work-life balance. These offerings can be presented individually or packaged together and personalized to fit the specific needs of any team.     

"Healthy looks different for everyone. That's why our programming addresses all aspects of healthy living – not just nutrition," said Lisa Coleman, Director of Healthy Living at Giant Food. "Whether you are looking to add to your current workplace wellness activities or initiate a new strategy, we can help you build a program that best suits your team's needs whether they are in office, online or a combination of the two."

Through Giant's Workplace Wellness Program, the Healthy Living Team hopes to make a positive impact for local organizations investing in the well-being of their employees.

To learn more and see detailed pricing, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/health-and-wellness-workplace. Contact [email protected] to learn more about developing a custom program for any organization.

ABOUT GIANT FOOD
Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

