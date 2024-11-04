Giant Group Recognized with World Bicycle Relief’s 2024 Trailblazer Award

World Bicycle Relief Honors Giant Group for 15 Years of Partnership and Innovation at 2024 Communities on the Move Benefit - Presented By Sterne Kessler

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Bicycle Relief is proud to announce that Giant Group, parent company of Giant, Liv, Momentum, and CADEX, will receive the 2024 Trailblazer Award at this year's "Communities on the Move" benefit, presented by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox (Sterne Kessler), on November 14th in Chicago. The Trailblazer Award recognizes organizations and individuals whose bold, innovative contributions challenge the status quo and help transform lives through improved access to transportation and opportunity.

The "Communities on the Move" benefit, presented by Sterne Kessler, will bring together World Bicycle Relief's supporters, partners, and global change-makers for an inspiring evening of impact. Thanks to Sterne Kessler's generous support as presenting sponsor, this event will celebrate the power, freedom, and joy bicycles bring to communities worldwide. Featuring four-time Olympian cyclist Curt Hartnett as emcee, the gala reflects a shared commitment to uplifting rural communities and driving sustainable change through the Power of Bicycles.

For over 15 years, Giant Group has been a cornerstone partner of World Bicycle Relief, playing a critical role in co-designing and manufacturing the Buffalo Bicycle, a robust tool built specifically for the challenging conditions in rural areas. Giant Group's expertise has been pivotal in creating durable, affordable bicycles that enable people in underserved communities to reach essential services such as healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

"Giant Group has been integral to the success of our mission," said FK Day, Co-Founder of SRAM and World Bicycle Relief, who will present the award. "Their design and manufacturing expertise have allowed us to scale our programs and provide high-quality, durable bicycles to communities where access to transportation is often the difference between opportunity and hardship. Giant Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in manufacturing has enabled us to transform mobility for millions."

In 2024, Giant Group was instrumental in the development and manufacturing of the new Buffalo Utility S2, recognized with a Eurobike Award for product design in delivering the cycling industry's first two-chain drivetrain, providing enhanced versatility and strength for rural entrepreneurs, healthcare workers, and students.

In addition to their critical role in product development and manufacturing, Giant Group has been a long-standing supporter of World Bicycle Relief through their annual "Ride Like King" fundraiser. This global event, held in honor of Giant Group's founder, King Liu, unites cyclists from all over the world to raise funds for WBR's programs. Over the years, the event has helped provide thousands of Buffalo Bicycles to rural communities, empowering individuals with access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Phoebe Liu, Giant Group's Chief Branding and Marketing Officer, will attend the gala to accept the award on behalf of the company.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Trailblazer Award from World Bicycle Relief," said Liu. "This partnership is a testament to our shared vision that bicycles can be a powerful tool for change. For 15 years, we have worked side by side to bring the Power of Bicycles to those who need it most, and we look forward to continuing this important work."

The "Communities on the Move" benefit, presented by Sterne Kessler, is more than just a celebration—it's a testament to the collective power of partnerships in driving social change. Thanks to the generous support of Sterne Kessler, including providing pro-bono legal services and intellectual property expertise, World Bicycle Relief continues to expand access to life-changing bicycles, enabling individuals in underserved communities to reach education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. By joining forces with our supporters, we can transform lives and foster long-term, sustainable development.

For more information about the event or opportunities to support World Bicycle Relief's programs, visit WBR2024.givesmart.com .

About World Bicycle Relief:

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through the Power of Bicycles. As a pioneering non-profit social enterprise, World Bicycle Relief has distributed over 830,000 bicycles to provide greater access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, uplifting communities worldwide. Discover more about our mission, impact, and vision at WorldBicycleRelief.org .

About Giant Group:

Giant Group was established in 1972. With the Brand Vision "Raise The Bar," it is committed to advancing the entire cycling world and actively promoting a new cycling culture worldwide. Today Giant Group is one of the world's largest bicycle manufacturers and operates four major product brands: Giant, Liv, momentum and CADEX.

