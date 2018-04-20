GIANT Makes It Easy For Fuel Customers To Reduce Carbon Footprint

"We believe it is our responsibility to make a positive difference in the environment because it is the right thing to do, and we think the GreenPrint model is innovative, and frankly, pretty cool," said Manuel Haro, GIANT/MARTIN'S vice president, strategy. "We see this as a game-changing program where we can directly address climate change as it is harmful to the local food system. Our ultimate goal is to be part of the solution that allows us to feed and bring families together for many years to come."

Beginning May 15, for every gallon of gasoline a customer pumps at GIANT/MARTIN'S, GreenPrint will mobilize a network of local volunteers who will proportionally conduct tree planting and other carbon reduction projects to offset the emissions that are released. To ensure integrity of the program, GreenPrint will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.

"Let's face it. Climate change is adversely impacting communities and agriculture here in the US and worldwide," said Pete Davis, Founder and CEO of GreenPrint. "This is an exciting example of a recognized leader in the grocery industry investing in a program that will create a lasting impact in the environment for years to come, and we commend GIANT/MARTIN'S on their bold commitment to do so."

In addition, GIANT/MARTIN'S and GreenPrint will partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 100,000 trees this year in the Mid-Atlantic area to kick-off the program. GIANT and GreenPrint officials will gather on May 15 at 1 p.m. at the GIANT Enola store and fuel site location at 4510 Marketplace Way to celebrate the launch.

Leading the charge to minimize their impact on the planet, GIANT/MARTIN'S is committed to being a responsible retailer through a variety of other green efforts, aiming to divert 90 percent of its waste from landfills by 2020.

About GIANT Food Stores, LLC

GIANT Food Stores, LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, GIANT Food Stores is proud to employ more than 30,000 associates who believe in giving back to their community. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize. For more information visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

About GreenPrint

Developed by a team of loyalty and rewards program veterans, GreenPrint is a technology and service company enabling companies to practice sustainability in turn-key a measurable way. Blending transaction processing software with climate science, the company's patent-pending products reduce atmospheric emissions on vehicles for municipalities and commercial fleets, for petroleum wholesalers and retailers, and for corporate travelers, to build goodwill, enhance brand loyalty, and increase sales and market share. Working with over 42,000 corporate clients in 8 languages across 12 countries, GreenPrint reduces emissions on almost 500 million gallons of fuel annually. Visit www.GreenPrintCorp.com for more information.

