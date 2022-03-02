Giant Oak, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jon Elvin As Chief Commercial Officer

A seasoned financial crimes and compliance professional, Jon Elvin brings strategic leadership and operational insights. His unique perspectives are shaped by a wide variety of previous roles, including a collective 17 years at PNC as chief Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer, chief anti-money laundering (AML) officer, and chief compliance officer; senior manager with Ernst & Young; and senior intelligence analyst with the former US Government National Drug Intelligence Center (NDIC/DOJ). Jon is a certified fraud examiner, certified anti-money laundering specialist, and also serves on the Board of the Association of Certified Financial Crimes Specialists (ACFCS). Jon is a veteran, now retired from the US Army.

Jon's vision and actions have proven impacts on global risk controls, the evolution of special investigation and inquiry functions, the adoption of advanced analytics, and next-generation approaches to transaction monitoring and risk screening.

"What excites me about Giant Oak is joining a team of great people, along with the powerful advanced technology application and visionary leaders delivering game-changing solutions in adverse media identification and alert prioritization protocols," said Jon Elvin. "I look forward to generating stakeholder value and helping clients protect their brands and reputations. Ultimately our collective activities preserve the integrity of the financial system from the impacts of financial crime, terrorism, human trafficking, and bad-actor activities."

As chief commercial officer, Jon will be responsible for Giant Oak's go-to-market strategy, particularly the commercial financial sector. He will build and advance a sales pipeline focused on customer onboarding, customer risk rating, transaction intelligence, and any other use case that lends itself to screening and continuous monitoring on external risk factors in large populations of customers.

"We're seeing a rising demand for the kind of financial and reputational risk discovery that Giant Oak's work provides," said Harsh Pandya, president of Giant Oak. "Beyond Jon's domain expertise, until very recently he was sitting on the other side of the table. He knows the pain points and concerns of our customers, and also recognizes the risk reduction our customers can achieve with GOST. Jon will transform our proofs of concept into true proofs of value that capture and sustain executive attention." Gary M. Shiffman, PhD, founder of Giant Oak, added: "In his 17 years at PNC, Jon earned a sterling reputation among industry risk and compliance executives at the highest levels. He has my absolute trust to deliver the story and value proposition of GOST."

At Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. GOST® (Giant Oak Search Technology) makes screening easy. GOST is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user's requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.

