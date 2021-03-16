Giant Oak's GOST Search Tool Awarded U.S. Patent

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giant Oak, Inc. announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,885,124 for its unique approach to domain-specific negative media search. U.S. Patent No. 10,885,124 covers Giant Oak's behaviorally-driven approach to calculating ranking and reliability scores, which enable a user to rapidly triage thousands or millions of entities to prioritize those requiring further review. Unlike dominant negative media tools on the market, which use static, one-size-fits-all lists, GOST allows users to determine both the behaviors of interest and to set their own thresholds using these two unique and proprietary scores. In practice, this enables the largest enterprises and government agencies to find more hidden risk at lower overall false-positive rates compared to other premium industry solutions.

"We are pleased to have GOST patented and to be seen as a trusted, stable, adverse media screening solution that empowers its users to detect suspicious behavior," said Gary M. Shiffman, CEO of Giant Oak. "GOST is the product of a disciplined and scientific software development approach. It exceeds the industry's standard, making it the most trusted platform for screening threats in the financial industry and government agencies. GOST empowers its users to achieve their mission to create a safer and more secure world, which is the reason we created Giant Oak."

The search engine technology covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,885,124 is employed primarily in Giant Oak's hosted SaaS solution, GOST (Giant Oak Search Technology). GOST searches the open and deep web, as well as curated data sources, and organizes results based on behaviors the user is looking for. Each result is accompanied by a ranking and reliability score. The ranking score indicates to the user the probability that there is negative news relevant to a specific behavior (e.g., financial crimes) associated with the entity in question. The reliability score measures how likely it is that the information returned is a match to the entity in question. Combined, the ranking and reliability scores allow the user to organize large amounts of data in a more efficient and effective way.

Additional issued claims pertain to methods of organizing negative media on each entity so that users can quickly review large numbers of cases to understand which pose significant risks and document their analytical process. The technology is currently employed by financial institutions which use GOST to complete customer onboarding, customer refresh, customer due diligence, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering, and compliance tasks; and a variety of security institutions use GOST to complete anti-terrorism, anti-human trafficking, anti-drug trafficking, and cross-border safety and security missions.

For more information about U.S. Patent No. 10,885,124 or about GOST (Giant Oak Search Technology), please visit giantoak.com or email [email protected] .

About Giant Oak

At Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST®) makes screening easy. GOST® is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST® re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user's requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.

