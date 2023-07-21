Giant panda ignites Chengdu University Games in Europe, in Association with CMG Europe

News provided by

CMG Europe

21 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

LONDON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With their round bodies and fluffy outlooks, the giant pandas have captivated not only the Chinese but also beyond. Who can resist the combination of cuteness and flexibility.

Now, the animal has geared up to embrace the Europe.

Continue Reading
Sports icons designed for Chengdu FISU Summer World Univeristy Games. /CMG Photo
Sports icons designed for Chengdu FISU Summer World Univeristy Games. /CMG Photo
Visitors guess sports through icon designs. /CMG Photo
Visitors guess sports through icon designs. /CMG Photo

As the 31st World University Games is to kick off in Chengdu within one week, the hometown of the giant pandas, the mascot – Rongbao – a giant panda and the designing of sports icons have now met with the Europeans during a campaign launched by China Media Group (CMG) Europe.

In Brussels, Poland, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Switzerland, France and Greek, university students, tourists, sports enthusiasts have participated in the campaign of guessing sports through giant panda paintings. Many of them found no difficulties in giving the correct answer.

The designing of the sports icons are based on ancient skills of water and ink paintings in China, which combines tradition with the sports.

Some of the participants even took the invitation to imitate the sports of the giant pandas, including some acrobatic movements.

The giant panda no doubts attracted the most attention. According to the salesman in the gift shop of zoo in Belgium, the giant panda is the most popular animal in the zoo.

There are several visitors who used to tour around China as well, and Chengdu has obviously impressed them a lot with the local specials including the hot pot and Mapo Tofu.

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games is scheduled to take place in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8, 2023.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159354/Sports_icons_Chengdu_FISU_Games.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159357/Visitors_guessing_sports.jpg

SOURCE CMG Europe

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.