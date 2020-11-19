Giant Pictures, Collective Eye Partner on Documentary Distribution

The multi-year agreement kicks off with The Passengers, a feature documentary that tells the story of the final community of Ethiopian Jews and its struggle to emigrate to Israel. The film was an Official Selection of the IDA 2019 and the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival 2020.

Other titles headed for joint digital and streaming distribution include The Vanishing Trial, a documentary produced by the NADCL and FAMM about the issues with mandatory minimum sentencing, and The Burning Field, a look at life in an environmental wasteland through the eyes of four young Ghanaians. The Burning Field, from filmmaker Justin Weinrich, won the Asja.energy Award for Best International Documentary and was named Best Environmental Film by Docs Without Borders in 2019 and Best Documentary at the Eugene Film Festival 2020.

Collective Eye Films also will handle educational market sales, outside of streaming, on select library titles from Giant Pictures, such as Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks, on the history of Hong Kong martial arts cinema and its influence; Our New President, the story of Donald Trump's election told entirely through Russian propaganda; The Panama Papers, an expose of the rogue offshore finance industry from director Alex Winter; Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook, about voter suppression in U.S. presidential elections; and There's Something in the Water, from producer Ellen Page, on the struggle of minority communities in Nova Scotia as they fight officials over the lethal effects of industrial waste.

"These films are ideally suited for online learning, a market that has really flourished during the pandemic," says Nick Savva, General Manager of Giant Pictures.

"The documentary collection at Giant Interactive is well suited for our audience. Our goal is to bring impactful films to classrooms around the world," says James-Michael Boyer, Director of Operations at Collective Eye Films.

About Giant Pictures

Giant Pictures is a boutique digital distributor based in New York City and Los Angeles that works directly with filmmakers and rights owners to distribute movies and TV shows to VOD and streaming platforms around the world. A division of Giant Interactive, an award-winning digital media and technology services company, Giant Pictures has licensing and distribution agreements with more than 45 of the top movie and TV streaming services, including Apple TV+, Netflix, Roku, Peacock, Prime Video/IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi and Kanopy. Visit Giant Pictures at www.giant.pictures.com

About Collective Eye Films

Collective Eye Films is a non-profit film distribution company with a curated collection of award-winning documentaries. Collective Eye Films has been a premiere educational documentary distributor for the last 10 years, focusing on stories that can make social change. Collective Eyes films have been purchased by more than 2,500 educational institutions around the world. Visit Collective Eye at https://www.collectiveeye.org

