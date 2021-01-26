Giant Recreation World Grants Camping Wishes to Florida Make-A-Wish Children

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Recreation World, a Family Owned and operated RV Dealership, with three Central Florida Super stores has partnered with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida foundation to grant the wishes of multiple Make-A-Wish children. The first wish will be granted January 2021 and will be followed by multiple other Wishes throughout the year.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida reached out to Giant Recreation World with the need for multiple Camper Wishes. It was a refreshing feeling to see how much camping was an interest of these Make-A-Wish children. Their love and aspirations for camping aligns with Giant Recreation World's CEO Larry McNamara, whom also from a young age fell in love with the outdoors and the RV lifestyle. These aligned feelings in combination with the belief in the Make-A-Wish mission made it an easy decision to commit to grant multiple Wishes.

Giant Recreation World's CEO Larry McNamara is no stranger to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Giant Recreation World has granted wishes for Make-A-Wish children in the past. "It is an honor to continue our involvement with such a great foundation like Make-A-Wish," said CEO Larry McNamara. "We were very happy to see the number of children that shared my same love for the outdoors and RV lifestyle," added McNamara. Aside from his involvement in community outreach efforts like Make-A-Wish, Larry McNamara has also been a devote advocate for other causes close to his heart. "It brings great joy to me being involved in such a meaningful program and I have our Partners at Forest River to thank for making this partnership possible," said Larry McNamara.

About Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida:

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980, paving the way for the creation of the Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida in 1994. Since our chapter's founding, more than 6,100 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and 59 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 330,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org/cnfl.

About Giant Recreation World:

Giant Recreation World is Central Florida's #1 RV dealer – Proudly serving Florida's RV community since 1976. Giant Recreation World combines the personal service that can only be given by a family-owned and operated dealership with the experience and staying power of having served over 40,000 happy customers. Our customer's satisfaction is our number one priority. We go the extra mile to make sure that you have the most enjoyable and stress-free experience when purchasing – AND OWNING – your RV.

