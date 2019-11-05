GIANTmicrobes Boost Awareness of Chronic Disease and Digestive Health
Nov 05, 2019, 10:13 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIANTmicrobes, headquartered in Stamford, CT, has launched three new groups of health products to build awareness for digestive diseases, chronic illnesses and biology education. Focused on making health and science topics more memorable, approachable and tangible, GIANTmicrobes are unique learning tools and gifts for students, educators, medical professionals, scientists, public health organizations and everyone with a healthy sense of humor. The products are colorful and adorable, yet deal with serious topics and include educational information cards. They are available worldwide at museums, bookstores, gift shops, educational retailers and online.
Products Support Medical Research and Public Health Education
New products covering digestive health include Crohn's disease, colitis, gallstones, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, kidney stones, food safety and the gut microbiome. Also new from GIANTmicrobes are chronic diseases that touch the lives of millions including arthritis, asthma, back pain, migraines, hip and knee surgery and nine specific types of cancer. New products focused on neuroscience, reproduction and biology education include brain, uterus, dopamine, serotonin, caffeine, adrenaline and the powerhouse of life, mitochondria. GIANTmicrobes support many causes dedicated to medical research, disease eradication and public health education. From the flu and measles vaccinations, breast cancer and Lyme disease to osteoporosis, Parkinson's, malaria and HIV, the company donates a portion of its sales to charitable organizations.
About GIANTmicrobes, Inc.
GIANTmicrobes creates colorful plush products that look like real microbes, body cells, organs, DNA, STDs, and other organisms. The combination of humor and education resonates with educators, children, doctors, nurses, biologists, healthcare companies, public health organizations and lovers of science. "We hear from teachers, parents and medical professionals every day that effective teaching, learning and health awareness can be advanced when fun is included. Our goal is to create products that are not only charming and entertaining, but highly educational," said Andrew Klein, President of GIANTmicrobes.
Visit GIANTmicrobes.com for more information.
Media Contact: Andrew Klein, aklein@giantmicrobes.com, ph 203-504-8060 x101
SOURCE GIANTmicrobes, Inc.
Share this article