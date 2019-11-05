GIANTmicrobes Boost Awareness of Chronic Disease and Digestive Health

New products covering digestive health include Crohn's disease, colitis, gallstones, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, kidney stones, food safety and the gut microbiome. Also new from GIANTmicrobes are chronic diseases that touch the lives of millions including arthritis, asthma, back pain, migraines, hip and knee surgery and nine specific types of cancer. New products focused on neuroscience, reproduction and biology education include brain, uterus, dopamine, serotonin, caffeine, adrenaline and the powerhouse of life, mitochondria. GIANTmicrobes support many causes dedicated to medical research, disease eradication and public health education. From the flu and measles vaccinations, breast cancer and Lyme disease to osteoporosis, Parkinson's, malaria and HIV, the company donates a portion of its sales to charitable organizations.

About GIANTmicrobes, Inc.

GIANTmicrobes creates colorful plush products that look like real microbes, body cells, organs, DNA, STDs, and other organisms. The combination of humor and education resonates with educators, children, doctors, nurses, biologists, healthcare companies, public health organizations and lovers of science. "We hear from teachers, parents and medical professionals every day that effective teaching, learning and health awareness can be advanced when fun is included. Our goal is to create products that are not only charming and entertaining, but highly educational," said Andrew Klein, President of GIANTmicrobes.



