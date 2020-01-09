Giants Enterprises Announces Pier 48 Expansion, Now One Of The Largest Bay Area Event Venues

Over the course of the last year, Giants Enterprises comprehensively examined its brand and current offerings to ensure they encapsulated the strategic initiatives and areas of development they are currently engaged with. Utilizing 15 spectacular Oracle Park venues, two luxury yachts and three transformable spaces encircling the Park's edge, Giants Enterprises creates memorable events, abundant with excitement and engagement for their varied partners as well as local and international visitors.

The Pier 48 expansion was undertaken in tandem with a broader brand refresh, including Giants Enterprises' reimagined website, collateral design, social media and advertising campaign. These recent efforts will allow Giants Enterprises to maintain a clear and strategic approach towards their core objectives as well as further showcase their unparalleled commitment to first-class service paired with a dedicated and entrepreneurial spirit.

Pier 48 offers the following features:

A historic former maritime shed, Pier 48 is located atop one of the largest event spaces in San Francisco and offers an industrial setting with more than 200,000 square feet of flexible event space that accommodates up to 10,000 people.

and offers an industrial setting with more than 200,000 square feet of flexible event space that accommodates up to 10,000 people. Pier 48 is comprised of two main anchors which can be utilized in tandem or separately. Shed A and the recently added Shed B also provide adjacent spaces designed for any back-of-house and production needs.

Linked by a sprawling open-air plaza, the entirety of Pier 48 features four distinct yet connected spaces, each with sky-high ceilings that are accented by up-close views of the Bay Bridge, City skyline and Oracle Park thanks to new, customized window vignettes.

Located just steps from Oracle Park across McCovey Cove , this multi-purpose venue is easily accessible from any direction and can play host to conferences, receptions, concerts and gala dinners.

The Pier 48 expansion marks the latest Giants Enterprises' venture to transform San Francisco's historic waterfront into an innovative hub of both people and places. Whether it is private dinners, meetings or receptions within exemplary spaces or large-scale public events throughout the Bay Area, Giants Enterprises embodies the intersection of sports, entertainment, meetings, events, tourism, and hospitality.

On January 5th, Giants Enterprises hosted the Opening Night Reception for the prestigious Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Convening Leaders 2020 conference at Pier 48. The evening recognized industry leadership efforts in the Bay Area and beyond, as well as celebrating Giants Enterprises' newest innovation – this unique and sprawling event space now available at Pier 48.

CONTACT FOR GIANTS ENTERPRISES:

Joey Nevin – jnevin@giantsenterprises.com, 415.972.1807

ABOUT GIANTS ENTERPRISES

Giants Enterprises is dedicated to the curation and development of new ventures within the Major League Baseball franchise by delivering larger-than-life experiences to millions at Oracle Park and beyond. When it comes to making memories, Giants Enterprises believes in being bold as illustrated by past programming including the notable sports events such as the 34th America's Cup, Rugby World Cup Sevens, sold-out public concerts, and the annual Giant Race series. Along with exclusive private dinners, meetings and receptions at 15 iconic Park venues, inside 3 transformable spaces on the Park's edge and onboard 2 luxury yachts, Giants Enterprises operates a daily tourism program at Oracle Park as well as The Gotham Club, the first private membership, year-round social club in professional sports. At the intersection of sports, entertainment, meetings, events, tourism and hospitality, Giants Enterprises provides the rare combination of people and places to create giant impressions for locals and visitors from around the world.

For more information on our organization, our venues or the Pier 48 expansion, visit www.giantsenterprises.com.

