Giants of Cancer Care® Announces Ninth Annual Class of Inductees

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncLive®, the nation's leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, and Pfizer, its platinum sponsor, are pleased to announce the finalists of the ninth annual Giants of Cancer Care® program.

Since 2013, the program has celebrated more than 125 oncology legends for their groundbreaking achievements in oncology research and clinical practice. Out of hundreds of nominations, only 14 oncologists were selected to join the prestigious 2021 class.

The Giants of Cancer Care® Steering Committee selects semifinalists from nominations submitted each year and the Selection Committee—comprised of more than 120 eminent oncologists, clinicians, and researchers—then votes on the finalists in each category.

"We'd like to congratulate each and every member of this year's class of inductees on this enormous honor," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. "It is no surprise that these oncologists were recognized for their contributions and dedication to this vital practice. They are all pioneers within the global field of oncology."

This year's inductees by award category are as follows:

Breast Cancer- Nancy E. Davidson , MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

, MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Community Outreach/Cancer Policy- Julie Gralow , MD, American Society of Clinical Oncology

, MD, American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancer- Daniel G. Haller , MD Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

, MD Abramson Cancer Center at the Perelman School of Medicine Genitourinary Cancer- Toni Choueiri , MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital

, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital Gynecologic Cancer- Robert Young , MD, RCY Medicine

, MD, RCY Medicine Leukemia- Richard M. Stone , MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Lung Cancer- Pasi A. Jänne, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Lymphoma- Steven T. Rosen , MD, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center Melanoma- Michael B. Atkins , MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Myeloma- Paul G. Richardson , MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center

, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center Pediatric Oncology- Richard J. O'Reilly , MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Prevention/Genetics- Matthew L. Meyerson , MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology- Walter J. Curran Jr , MD, GenesisCare/ Emory University School of Medicine

, MD, GenesisCare/ Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care - Dawn L. Hershman , MD, MS, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University

The hybrid award ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in NYC. For more information on registration, click here.

