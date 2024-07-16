Cutting-edge soil science is at the forefront of sustainability initiatives at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Giants have won the first ever Eco-Slugger Innovation Award from Major League Baseball, in recognition of their groundbreaking use of technology developed by Performance Resource Management (PRM). The award was won by the Giants, "as a result of their work implementing a ballpark biological nutrition program, which utilizes beneficial bacteria fungi brewed at Oracle Park for an integrated pest management system that promotes a healthy field." [Giants' Press Release of April 22, 2024].

The award highlights the Giants' partnership with Performance Resource Management (PRM), a pioneer in biological soil management solutions. PRM has been under contract to implement sustainable soil management practices for the Giants since 2022. PRM's innovative approach has resulted in a dramatic reduction in chemical use at Oracle Park. Pesticide use has plummeted by 90%, and fertilizer use is down by over 60%. Last year, the Giants became the first sports field to receive state recognition by winning the Integrated Pest Management Achievement Award from the California Department of Pesticide Regulations. PRM benefits the environment, creates a safer playing surface for athletes, and makes the experience more enjoyable for fans.

PRM is a service-based company specializing in biological soil restoration and management for farms, golf courses, and professional sports fields. Their approach starts with a comprehensive soil analysis, followed by a customized solution designed to improve soil health and optimize resource efficiency. PRM's clients experience significant benefits, including lower operating costs, increased revenue potential, and a lasting positive environmental impact. For more information about biological soil management, visit PRM's website https://prmsoil.com or contact the PRM team at [email protected] .

Additional Resources:

Oracle Park's IPMAA Winner Spotlight Video: https://youtu.be/-c9DokF1vsI

Revealing the Science Behind the IPMAA: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/revealing-science-winning-ipm-award-164800390.html?guccounter=2

